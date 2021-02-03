Mr. Biden is Determined to Raise Taxes on Corporations

#taxes #corporations #antibusiness #antiinvestor #money #Fed #stock #Biden

“Cheap money from the Fed allows new and established companies to grow without the burden of high interest. This money benefit’s stock prices” — Paul Ebeling



Mr. Biden’s administration is likely to raise taxes on corporations. And that is bad for workers and customers, but good for investors as it tends to boost stock prices as companies reinvest money, to not repatriate offshore money, and invest in assets using no tax strategies.

Thus, companies will strategically adapt to the Biden tax and spend administration. Thus, hobbling his ant-business, anti-investor policies.

The lower USD that will follow makes US products, services, and stocks cheaper to invest in.



So, more government spending in the next 1-4 yrs may well increase disposable income for companies, charities, and people who receive government aid.

Yes, we have done very well over the past 4 yrs+, but Shayne and I believe that we will see strong better growth in international stocks over the next several years.

Many Southeast Asian and Chinese listed stocks are also listed on the NAS Comp, NYSE and included in vast numbers of ETFs that Americans own.

And should there be more aid/relief/stimulus money helicoptered around and interest rates stay near Zero, companies will invest the borrowed money or spend it., The People will save, invest or spend it.

Plus, the stocks that are focused on work from home will have a long term boom and garner much offshore revenues which can boost prices of their stocks.

Tuesday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +475.57 at 30687.48, NAS Comp +209.38 at 13612.78, S&P 500 +52.45 at 3826.31

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.1-B/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock markets is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here.

Russell 2000 +8.9% YTD

NAS Comp +5.6% YTD

S&P 500 +1.9% YTD

DJIA +0.3% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the ADP Employment Change Report for January, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for January, the final IHS Markit Services PMI for January, and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday

