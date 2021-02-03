COVID-19 is a ‘casedemic’ Not a ‘pandemic’

#COVID19 #casedemic #pandemic #WHO #AP #Biden

Mr. Biden has a history of supporting globalist agendas and the “New World Order,” which is now called the “Great Reset.”

That being the case, Mr. Biden became the choice of the technocratic elite pushing the Great Reset or as he has dubbed it: “Build Back Better” agenda to radically decrease Americans personal freedoms.

Just 1 hr after Mr. Biden’s inauguration, the World Health Organization (WHO) lowered the recommended PCR CT (cycle threshold), which automatically guarantees that the number of “cases,” i.e., positive PCR test results, will dive in the days and wks ahead

Tests recommended by the UN’s WHO used to be set to 45 CTs, yet the scientific consensus has long been that anything over 35 CTs renders the test useless, as the accuracy will be only 3% making 97% false positives

The “casedemic” could not have been maintained were it not for the media, over which the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral Commission wield significant influence

Most of the international news coverage in Western MSM is provided by only 3 global news agencies, The Associated Press (AP), Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP)

The Key role played by these agencies means Western media often report on the same topics, even using exactly the same wording.

Governments, military and intelligence services also use these news agencies as multipliers to spread and reinforce their chosen narrative.

Now, what has been referred to as the ‘casedemic’ since September 2020 will be magically solved making Mr. Biden to look like a hero for just being there and doing nothing.

Every American business owner who has been ruined because of lockdowns due to a high number of cases should be furious.

Any parent whose child has lost a yr of school should be livid.

Every American worker who has lost his/her job should be ‘up in arms‘. The medical emergency and the chaos that followed this was not for our health and wellbeing.

