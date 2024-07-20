BRICS

Hong Kong to Attract UAE Listings

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
5 Min Read
Finance Blocks
Finance Blocks

As a government advisory body said, Hong Kong’s bourse operator has increased its cooperation with two United Arab Emirates (UAE) exchanges to open the path for its businesses to list here, so matching the financial infrastructure of the city with the demands of the Middle East.

Adding the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement on Friday enables companies listed on them to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Said HKEX head of listing Katherine Ng, the additions follow HKEX’s last year accession of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as a recognised bourse, therefore enabling more Middle Eastern businesses to contemplate listing in Hong Kong.
“This expansion shows HKEX’s ongoing efforts to assist businesses in one of the fastest growing areas worldwide to access Hong Kong’s markets, home of a diverse Asian and global investor base,” Ng added in the release.

November saw Hong Kong become the first bourse listing a Saudi Arabian exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking 56 Middle East stocks. The CEO of HKEX, Bonnie Chan Yiting, said in May this year the first Middle Eastern listing is just “a matter of time.”

Separately, the government think tank Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), which advocates the city as a worldwide financial center, said it will research Middle East markets and Islamic finance to support Hong Kong’s new reputation as a “super connecter.”

Daniel Fung, vice-chairman of FSDC, said at a media briefing on Friday that studying Islamic finance—that is, investment strategies compliant with Islamic moral standards—will help the city draw more expertise in the field and fund flow.

Since 2013, FSDC has recommended more than 230 policies to the government; of them 166 have been embraced.

Over the past two years, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and officials have repeatedly visited nations in Southeast Asia and Middle East to foster ties with Hong Kong.

According to Azman Mokhtar, head of the leadership council of the Malaysia International Islamic Finance Centre, Islamic finance has made tremendous development to become a US$4.5 trillion business globally and is expected to rise by 11% yearly through 2030.

Last year FSDC struck an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program.

“We can expect more money from Saudi Arabia to allocate in Hong Kong,” Andrew Wier, another vice-chairman of the FSDC, said, also regional senior partner at KPMG in Hong Kong. “We have to create room for cooperations over the next few years.”

Apart from that agreement, senior counsel Laurence Li Lu-jen of FSDC stated there would be several cooperation projects to preserve the ties between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, so strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a connector.

“Hong Kong will become from a bridge to a supper connecter of all sides between the dual circulation and international circulation,” Li added.

Li said the FSDC will be looking at strategies to revive the dropped-off new listings from Hong Kong This would involve using knowledge gained from London and New York to customize the listing guidelines so as to lure in more businesses from the biotech and information technology industries.
Data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) shows the city, the biggest IPO market in the world seven times between 2009 and 2019, dropped many rungs to 13th place in a worldwide rating of IPO markets.

Li said, however, the tide has changed with the offering in June of artificial intelligence medicine developer QuantumPharm, the first company listed under Chapter 18C, a government instituted more than a year ago to float their shares even if they are yet to earn any profit.

You Might Also Like

China Economic Update

Just Stop Oil: Performance Terrorism and the Consequences

Knightsbridge Group Positioned for Strong Asian Growth

Why King Charles III Matters

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee Out of Line: Ignoring the Will of the People of Coolock

Share This Article
By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Follow:
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous Article China Economic Update


Latest News

Knightsbridge: Your Ideal Partner for Relocating from France
2024 EU Featured Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Most Popular Must Read Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments
America’s Tribal Politics and the Road to Civil War
America Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Most Popular Must Read Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan
Knightsbridge Group VC and ETFs: A Success Story In the Making
AI Artificial Intelligence China Economy Generative AI Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Most Popular Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Stocks
Knightsbridge Economic Update on China
AI Artificial Intelligence Asia China Featured Featured Generative AI Headline News Hong Kong Knightsbridge Insights Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks

Stay Connected