Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale 

The new initiative will allow quality racefillies and broodmares who are located internationally to be presented at auction to a worldwide audience.



The overseas based entries will be offered virtually following the last catalogued lot on Day One of the sale following the racefillies and mares. Magic Millions industry leading auctioneers will create the unmistakable theatre and excitement from the sale ring.



The new section has already been the subject of strong support from Te Akau Racing in New Zealand – the vendor of last year’s record breaking National Sale queen Imperatriz. She sold in this fashion for $6.6 million twelve months ago.



Te Akau have confirmed three outstanding New Zealand based members of their team will go under the hammer in an early boost to the sale.



One of Australasia’s toughest and best performed racemares in Group One winner Campionessa headlines the Te Akau trio confirmed for the National Broodmare Sale.



She will be joined in the international offering by stablemates Millefiori (a stakes placed, seven time winning half sister to recent Sydney Group One winner Gringotts) and Wolverine (a multiple Group Two winner and Group One placegetter).



“Following the record result with Imperatriz at last year’s National Broodmare Sale, we had no hesitation in once again supporting the virtual platform offered via the international section of this world-class sale,” Te Akau’s David Ellis CNZM said.



“The exposure, buyer depth and global reach Magic Millions delivered are second to none.”



“We’re proud to present a select group of elite mares this year, including Group One winner Campionessa, Group Two winner Wolverine, and Millefiori — a stakes performed half-sister to the exciting Group One winner Gringotts.”



“These are mares with outstanding race records, pedigrees and potential, and we’re confident they’ll appeal to both domestic and international breeders via this proven platform,” Ellis added.



Another confirmed entry is the Group One sprinter Babylon Berlin – one of New Zealand’s classiest and most consistent racemares. From 35 lifetime starts she boasts 10 wins and 19 placings.



“The new International Section to the National Broodmare Sale will see lots abroad offered to the strongest buying bench in the Southern Hemisphere,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said.



“It will combine both the live and online sale buying benches for stock, increasing overall visibility and competition.”



“We’ll be working closely with participating vendors to ensure we have high-quality photos, parade videos and comprehensive catalogue details to instil buyer confidence.”



“While having mares on-site remains the preferred method to drive top results, this initiative offers a strong alternative when that’s not possible,” Bowditch added.



Entries across all sections of the 2025 National Sale are closing now and anyone looking to offer stock to the best buying benches in Australia should contact a member of the Magic Millions Bloodstock Team as a matter of priority.