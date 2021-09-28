Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Still a Strong Buy $BABA

Alibaba: Undervalued Amid Sanctions Noise, Still a Strong Buy $BABA By Shayne Heffernan Alibaba ($BABA) has been in the headlines lately, caught in a sanctions kerfuffle that’s rattled its stock price but hasn’t changed its fundamentals. With U.S. scrutiny over its AI partnership with Apple and broader trade tensions, the Chinese tech giant’s shares have taken a hit—down 3% on…

Prada Launches New Bangkok Showpiece

Prada’s new flagship store at The Emporium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district is a major move to dominate Thailand’s red-hot luxury

Royal Ascot: Timeless Tradition

Royal Ascot: Timeless TraditionBy Shayne Heffernan of Knightsbridge Royal Ascot isn’t just a race meeting—it’s a British institution, a dazzling…

African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 DRC Cobalt

African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 to Unpack the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) Cobalt Market Prospects, Global SignificanceAfrican Mining…

Livetradingnews
Saudi Red Sea: A Rising Star in Luxury Tourism

Saudi Red Sea: A Rising Star in Luxury Tourism By John Heffernan…

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s Quiet Surge $BTC

Bitcoin’s Quiet Surge: A New Era of Momentum in 2025By Shayne Heffernan As of May 21, 2025, Bitcoin is quietly gaining momentum, steadily climbing toward new heights while the broader financial world navigates uncertainty. Investors should take note: the world’s leading cryptocurrency is trading at $104,700, a significant leap from its $94,200 support level earlier this month. This upward trajectory,…

Shayne Heffernan Ph.D. 3078 Articles
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands…
Crypto King 147 Articles
Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized processes and the ever widening impact of Blockchain are going to have a major impact on the way things are done, who does…
