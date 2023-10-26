Friday, October 27, 2023
At Least 22 Killed in Mass Shooting in Lewiston, Maine

by Nick Tan
written by Nick Tan

At least 22 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, October 26, 2023. The shooting took place across multiple locations in the city, including a shopping mall, a school, and a restaurant.

Police have identified the suspect as a 25-year-old man named Robert Dubois. Dubois was killed by police in a shootout after the shooting spree.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. However, police have said that there is no evidence to suggest that the shooting was a terrorist attack.

The shooting in Lewiston is the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States. In 2023, there have already been over 400 mass shootings in the country.

Analysis:

The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine is a tragic reminder of the epidemic of gun violence in the United States. Once again, innocent people have been killed and wounded by a gunman.

The shooting also raises questions about the motive of the gunman. Why did he choose to target these particular locations? What were his motivations?

Police are still investigating the shooting, but it is clear that this is a senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

Conclusion:

The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine is a reminder of the need for action to address gun violence in the United States. We must do more to prevent these tragedies from happening.

We must also support the victims of gun violence and their families. They need our prayers and our support during this difficult time.

