NEV and AI at 21st Changchun International Auto Expo

Major Chinese automakers attracted big numbers of people with their innovative in-vehicle innovations during the just-ended 21st Changchun International Auto Expo.

Companies including Huawei, NIO, Li Auto, XPENG highlighted navigation and temperature control tools to draw in customers ready to see the newest advancements in vehicle technology.

Attracting 124 auto firms and displaying 1,100 vehicles, including 307 new energy models, the 10-day expo, which ended on Monday, showcased intelligent linked vehicle products and technology with fresh vitality.

After test-driving Huawei’s AITO S9 during the exhibition, Li Ming Yan, an exhibitor for Changchun Faway Automobile Components Co., LTD., remarked, “The test drive experience was impressive and I’m considering buying one.”

“My favorite features are the central control screen and LCD instrument panel; the rear armrest touch screen and projector improve practicality,” Li stated.

Models with sophisticated in-vehicle interaction technologies dominated the show, and many customers indicated great buying intention. Visitors noticing the improved accuracy of 360-degree speech recognition and that big screens for rear seats are perfect for family vacations offered different opinions on the products produced.

The Chinese auto sector has sped forward in recent years toward intelligence and connectivity. Along with autonomous driving, domestic automakers are emphasizing on the deep development of in-vehicle systems and putting advanced in-vehicle interface technology as a main development field.

To improve their brand image and market share, they have introduced fresh models with modern in-vehicle technologies. Senior artificial intelligence engineer Zhu Xiaolong of Shanghai said, “increasingly diverse rear monitors and the applications supported by in-vehicle systems not only control driving functions but also offer emotional interaction capabilities, so making them more informative and user-friendly.”

Recent car show feedback suggests consumers are ready to pay for general interaction improvements instead of only improved driving conditions. Featuring immersive graphics, gaming displays, and ultra-high-density infotainment, a cockpit-driving integration platform unveiled by Autolink, Hozon Auto, and Qualcomm attracted notable interest at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in late April.

With versions including 15.6-inch rotating floating pads and mobile NFC vehicle keys, the BYD Qin series also stood out during the 28th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show in June.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimates the first half of year car sales came close to 14.05 million units, up 6.1% year on year.

At the China Auto Forum in July, Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, said: “Twenty cities have launched car-road-cloud integration pilot projects, nine companies are conducting smart connected vehicle production access and road trials, and the sales share of cars with combined auxiliary driving functions now exceeds 50 percent.”

Although domestic automakers currently struggle with vehicle operating systems and industrial design software, industry insiders believe that constant developments in intelligent technology will make in-vehicle interface systems the norm in vehicles of the future.

At the 2024 China Commercial Vehicle Forum, Yang Zhongping, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said: “Smart connected vehicles are entering a new stage of comprehensive iterative development, becoming the main driving force for new quality productive forces in the automotive industry.”



Shayne Heffernan