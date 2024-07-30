AI

China Leading AI Boom

Data published by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) shows that the number of successful artificial intelligence (AI) invention patents in China reached 378,000 by the end of 2023, a year-on-year growth rate of almost 40 percent. With a 1.4 times greater than the world average growth rate, China’s leadership in artificial intelligence innovation is demonstrated here.

With key sectors accounting for 10 percent of China’s GDP last year China’s digital economy has been a major catalyst of this creativity.

Comprising 45% of all granted invention patents in the nation the number of invention patents awarded in these sectors in 2023 came to 406,000. With an average annual growth rate of 21% for the past five years tech innovations are flourishing.


An increase of 31,000 over the year 155,000 domestic businesses have acquired invention patents linked to the digital economy by the end of 2023.

With 93 countries having valid invention patents in China and the digital product manufacturing sector making up 61.8% of these patents foreign businesses are also very involved.

Major AI Companies in China

CompanyStock TickerMarket Capitalization (USD)
BaiduBIDU$45.5 billion
AlibabaBABA$220 billion
TencentTCEHY$540 billion
iFlytek002230.SZ$15 billion
SenseTime0020.HK$7.5 billion
MegviiN/APrivate

Size of the China AI Market

The AI market in China is estimated to be worth $23.2 billion as of 2023, with expectations to grow significantly in the coming years as investments and technological advancements continue to accelerate.

The Knightsbridge Innovation Hub is at the forefront of benefiting from these advancements, building a hub to play a pivotal role in fostering innovation in Asia, the fastest-growing market in the world. As China’s AI industry continues to expand, both domestic and foreign enterprises are increasingly focusing on enhancing their technological capabilities and patent portfolios, further solidifying China’s position as a global leader in AI innovation.

