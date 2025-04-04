Easter Celebrations at Hotels Across Asia

Egg-citing Times Ahead This Easter in Hong Kong

The Hari Hong Kong will mark Easter from April 18-21 with brunches and set dinners at Italian ristorante Lucciola and Japanese restaurant Zoku, and a family room package. A seafood platter is a highlight of Lucciola’s brunch menu priced from HK$488 per person. Zoku’s brunch menu includes a ‘moriawase sashimi platter’ and starts from HK$568 per person. Brunch and free-flow packages are served from noon until 2pm. Lucciola’s set dinner menu, from HK$568 per person, features options such as ‘handmade spaghetti pasta with lobster tail, lemon, and basil sauce’. Zoku’s set dinner menu from HK$688 per person includes ‘ichya boshi with charcoal threadfin fish and daikon oroshi’. Coupled with wines and sakes, the set dinners are staged 6-10pm. Underscored by a stay in a Corner Room with a king bed with an adjoining Twin Room with twin beds, “Better Together Family Package” starts from HK$4,500 per night with daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12, a “DIY Confetti Madeleines Set” in the room and “The Hari Puzzle Set” with The Hari branded tram, Star Ferry or The Hari mascot.

Stylish Easter Meals in Southern and Central Vietnam

Celebrate Easter in style at Azerai La Residence, Hue in historic central Vietnam and Azerai Ke Ga Bay along the picturesque southern coast. These sophisticated and elegant hotels have unveiled exclusive dining options and more for Easter Sunday. At Azerai La Residence, Hue, a regal set menu (priced at VND 1,200,000++ per person and served from April 19-21) features Mini Bánh Bèo Royale with Caviar, Smoked Duck and Mango Salad, Herb-Crusted Lamb Rack or Pan-Seared Sea Bass, and Dark Chocolate Easter Egg Mousse. An optional wine pairing can be added for VND 1,000,000++. Meanwhile, Azerai Ke Ga Bay offers two distinct set menus. The Western set (VND 990,000++ per person) includes as highlights Mango Gazpacho and Pan-Seared Salmon, while the Vietnamese option (VND 650,000++ per person, minimum two persons) features Grilled Sea Scallop with Spring Onion, Crab Meat Dragon Fruit Salad, Grilled Ke Ga Bay Fish in Banana Leaves and more. Azerai also offers a fun Easter egg hunt for kids, an Easter egg decorating class, and family-friendly outdoor games.

Sumptuous Champagne Brunches in Cambodia

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor in Siem Reap, Cambodia, invites guests to celebrate Easter Sunday with an exquisite Champagne Brunch at Café d’Angkor on April 20 from 12pm-pm. This indulgent dining event features a special highlight from the renowned local Janvier Patisserie: a trompe l’œil dessert, blending artistry and flavour. Priced at $60++ per person for food only, guests can elevate their experience with an additional $35++ for unlimited Champagne, wines and Mimosas. Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh, meanwhile, will host a lavish Easter Lobby Brunch with live music and a festive buffet spread. The exclusive culinary experience is priced at $55++ for food only, with an additional $45++ for unlimited Champagne and wines. The luxury heritage hotel will also host an Easter egg making class on April 19 from 3-5pm at Le Phnom 1929, priced at $28++ per person. The class includes an Easter afternoon tea buffet.

Easter-Themed High Tea in the Vietnamese Capital

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi has launched an Easter-themed high tea that’s served in the 124-year-old luxury hotel’s sophisticated Le Club Bar. The elegant food tray, available from April 1, features a tropical fruit salad, a rich chocolate sphere with white chocolate mousse and dried cranberry, and a Choux with chestnut cream and pink chocolate dip. Other sweet treats include a mixed strawberry and vanilla macaron. Savoury banh-mi-style sandwiches include mushroom and cream cheese, duck rillettes with orange sauce, and poached prawn with avocado and cocktail sauce. The new Easter-themed high tea service includes a refined selection of world-class fine coffees, teas, and more.

Fun For the Whole Family This Easter in Cam Ranh

Chocolate Easter making and decorating classes, an Easter egg scavenger hunt, Easter egg painting and Easter card making are among the array of activities on offer on April 20 at Alma Resort Cam Ranh. Alma Garden will serve a buffet breakfast with Easter-themed items including egg bread, bunny-shaped bread, chocolate bunnies, cupcakes and more, and Italian restaurant La Casa will offer an Easter menu from 5.30-9.30pm. In addition to egg coffee and Easter items in the French Bakery at Alma Food Court, American Lounge and Bar will concoct special Easter cocktails and the Pastry Kitchen will host the chocolate Easter making and decorating class for a minimum of three kids. The Kids Club will offer all sorts of activities ranging from a gardening exploration tour to face painting. Kite flying and outdoor games for the family will be held on the lawn. Alma Cinema will also screen Easter movies.