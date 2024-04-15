Earnings Reports and Economic Data in Focus

Stocks saw a decline last week as expectations of further rate cut by the Federal Reserve were dashed by worries about ongoing inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was most impacted by a decline in bank equities after mediocre quarterly earnings releases, although the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also saw declines.

Investors will be keeping a careful eye on additional reports on economic data and company performance in the coming week. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America will all release their earnings reports, providing insight into the future of the financial industry. Netflix and United Airlines are two more well-known businesses that will be revealing their quarterly earnings.

Regarding the economy, focus will be on the retail sales report for March, which offers insights into patterns in consumer spending. Experts predict a modest rise in retail sales, indicating that consumer demand will continue to be resilient in the face of strong wage growth.

In light of inflation data and labor market indicators, prospects for rate cuts have decreased. Currently, most economists predict that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged until at least the fall, with some even predicting a reduction in December. This change in attitude highlights the prudent monetary policy stance in the face of persistent inflationary pressures.

Major financial institutions reported decreased net interest revenue in the first batch of bank earnings, which did not impress investors. The possibility of guidance falling short of projections is noted by analysts, indicating possible difficulties for the financial services industry in the future.

Investors will closely examine companies’ revenue growth strategies and demand trends as earnings season progresses. Given the recent market decline caused by anticipation of a Fed rate drop and inflation, the results of this earnings season are seen as crucial for the mood of the market.

When the Middle East crisis entered a risky new phase, gold surged as much as 1.2% before losing around half of that gain. More than 300 drones and missiles were fired by the Islamic Republic at Israel; however, the majority of them were intercepted, and no casualties were reported.



Friday saw the precious metal break beyond $2,400 an ounce, but it ended the session down as investors liquidated positions due to technical indicators suggesting the surge had run too hot. The recent events in the Middle East have sparked a flight to safety, and gold is expected to gain short-term support due to concerns about a possible Israeli counterattack.

Key economic data and earnings reports scheduled for the week ahead include:

Monday:

Empire Manufacturing Index

Retail Sales Report

NAHB Housing Market Index

Earnings from Charles Schwab and Goldman Sachs

Tuesday:

Building Permits and Housing Starts

Industrial Production

Earnings from Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, and Morgan Stanley

Wednesday:

MBA Mortgage Applications

Earnings from Alcoa, Abbott Labs, and Travelers

Thursday:

Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook

Existing Home Sales Report

Earnings from Netflix, Blackstone, and Union Pacific

Friday:

No notable economic data

Earnings from American Express and Procter & Gamble

As investors navigate market volatility and evolving economic conditions, the week ahead promises to provide valuable insights into the trajectory of corporate performance and economic recovery.

Shayne Heffernan