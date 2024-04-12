China

China Foreign Trade Hits Record Highs in Q1 2024

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
3 Min Read

According to official data provided by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Friday, China’s overseas commerce in products reached unprecedented heights in the first quarter of 2024, setting new records in scale and growth rate.

China’s overall import and export of goods increased by 5% year over year in yuan terms from January to March, totaling 10.17 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion US dollars).

The second-largest economy in the world, China, had a 4.9 percent year-over-year gain in exports to 5.74 trillion yuan, while imports increased by 5% to 4.43 trillion yuan.

According to GAC deputy head Wang Lingjun, during a press conference, this is the first time in history that China’s foreign trade scale has exceeded 10 trillion yuan during the same period, with the growth rate reaching a six-quarter high.

Remarkably, China’s trade growth rate above that of the other BRICS countries and other countries taking part in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Trade with BRI partner nations totaled 4.82 trillion yuan, representing a 5.5% increase and 47.4% of China’s overall trade volume.

Double-digit increase was seen in trade with Latin America and the five Central Asian nations, while encouraging recovery was seen in trade with traditional markets including the US and Japan, where import and export declines were less pronounced than in 2023.

Structurally, China’s export portfolio demonstrated strength in the machinery and electronics sector, as well as labor-intensive products. Meanwhile, imports of bulk commodities and consumer goods expanded steadily, indicating healthy domestic demand growth.

Despite facing heightened tests amid profound shifts in the international environment, China’s foreign trade sector remains resilient. Wang emphasized that the fundamental strength of China’s economy continues to improve, supported by a solid foundation and sustained improvement in foreign trade.

Wang was upbeat about the future, predicting that in the second quarter of 2024, China’s imports and exports would continue to rise. Officials and analysts anticipate China’s economic fundamentals and supportive macroeconomic policies to propel future growth, with an annual target GDP growth rate of about 5%.

The improvement in the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for both the manufacturing and services sectors is only one of several good signs of the economy that have been seen since March, along with the upward momentum in China’s international trade.

Shayne Heffernan

You Might Also Like

Banks Brace for Quarterly Earnings

China Supercomputer Network

Knightsbridge Blockchain and AI

Growing ASEAN-China Relations

Phillips 66 Raises Dividend by 10%

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Follow:
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous Article Banks Brace for Quarterly Earnings


Latest News

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Still a Buy
AI Artificial Intelligence Featured Generative AI Headline News Most Popular Opinion Shayne Heffernan Stocks
Insights from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon
Headline News Shayne Heffernan
Tesla’s Robotaxi Announcement Signals Opportunity for Investors
AI Artificial Intelligence Featured Generative AI Headline News Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Stocks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Improving Asian Economy Good for the Knightsbridge IPO
Asia Asia Economy Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Knightsbridge Law Must Read Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Stocks

Stay Connected