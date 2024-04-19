Collective Audience a Look Inside $CAUD

Collective Audience are a collaborative collective that believes in the power of collective intelligence, and that we are stronger as a group than as individuals.



Collective Audience superpower is a relentless drive to innovate. The most fruitful collaborations are those where they walk away having learned something new. Collective Audience are curious, passionate, and proactive problem-solvers. They partner with forward thinking inspiring brands, agencies, and publishers

Single point of entry for buyers and sellers to transact directly in a real-time transparent environment across all channels and formats of digital advertising Make efficient markets by simplifying real-time audience data, and making it matchable and actionable.

Customizable modular applications enable publishers, brands, agencies and ad tech platforms to transact via our Audience Desk or integrate into their environments.

Optimize the supply chain by removing multiple hops between buyer & seller, and enabling direct connections between brands, publishers and audiences.

Enable advertisers to save money and spend more effectively to seamlessly reach, and engage premium audience at scale, with high intent that converts.

Empower publishers with intelligent automation and insights to make more money by right pricing the value of their audiences, and empowering them with their data

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.