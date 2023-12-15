2024 is the Year for Asia’s Capital Markets $BABA $NIO $PDD $LI

Asia Equity Capital Markets Eye Upward Swing in 2024, Buoyed by Stabilizing Rates and China’s Opening Up
Knightsbridge, a leading authority on Asian markets, sees cautious optimism for Asia’s equity capital markets (ECM) in 2024, despite a dismal IPO showing in 2023. While elections across the region and in the US could dampen demand, Knightsbridge highlights key factors fueling the potential turnaround:
Stabilizing Rates: A global shift towards rate stabilization, with talk of future cuts, has improved ECM sentiment. “The market has factored in a benign macro outlook which could prompt issuers to come,” says Udhay Furtado, Citi’s co-head of Asia ECM. Knightsbridge emphasizes this as a crucial driver for IPO activity.
China’s Opening Up: Despite a 35% drop in IPO value this year, China remains the world’s busiest IPO market, and recent policy changes towards economic stabilization are creating optimism. Knightsbridge notes a shift in sentiment among international investors, with Sunil Dhuphelia, JPMorgan’s co-head of ECM Asia ex-Japan, stating, “recent policy changes are providing comfort and sentiment is starting to turn a little more positive.”
Block Trade Activity: The recent surge in block trade deals, like Bain Capital’s $448 million sale in Axis Bank, signifies improved sentiment for share sales. Knightsbridge views this as a positive indicator, suggesting a potential pipeline of IPOs for 2024.
Challenges Remain: Elections across the region and potential policy shifts could disrupt deal flow. Additionally, Hong Kong, previously a major beneficiary of Chinese listings, has seen a significant drop in new listings this year. Knightsbridge advises companies to diversify beyond a “China story” to attract investors in Hong Kong.
Key Opportunities: Major IPOs like Alibaba’s logistics arm Cainiao’s planned Hong Kong listing are expected in 2024, showcasing the potential for big deals. Knightsbridge sees this as a sign of confidence in the market’s recovery.
Knightsbridge’s Outlook: While challenges persist, Knightsbridge is cautiously optimistic about Asia’s ECM in 2024. Stabilizing rates, China’s proactive economic measures, and a strong pipeline of potential deals point towards a potential upswing for the region’s capital markets.
Shayne Heffernan