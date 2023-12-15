Thursday, December 14, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Economy Knightsbridge’s Take on Market Dynamics $TSLA $MSFT $FLS $MNDY
EconomyHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksUS Stocks

Knightsbridge’s Take on Market Dynamics $TSLA $MSFT $FLS $MNDY

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In the after-hours trading session, Dow Jones futures saw marginal changes, mirroring a similar trend in S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Notably, the overnight earnings reports featured Costco Wholesale (COST) and Lennar (LEN), the latter being a prominent homebuilder.

Despite minor gains in major indices, the broader stock market rally showcased robust advances. Treasury yields continued their descent, with the 10-year rate dipping below 4%.

The Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 both achieved 2023 highs, emphasizing strength in industrials, regional banks, semiconductor stocks, and housing-related sectors.

However, Adobe (ADBE) faced a setback due to weak guidance, influencing other software giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW). Megacap tech stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon.com (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Google’s parent Alphabet (GOOGL), experienced a challenging session.

Insurers and certain pharmaceutical stocks faced headwinds. Tesla (TSLA) stood out as the sole significant gainer among the Magnificent Seven, signaling an early buy opportunity. Other notable developments included Monday.com (MNDY) breaking out of consolidation, along with new buy signals for Flowserve (FLS), Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), and DDOG stock.

Dow Jones Futures Today:

Dow Jones futures exhibited a flat performance compared to fair value, with S&P 500 futures showing a slight decline, and Nasdaq 100 futures experiencing marginal changes. It’s essential to note that overnight movements in Dow futures may not necessarily translate into actual market actions during regular trading hours.

Earnings Highlights:

COST stock saw a slight rise in extended trading after reporting earnings that exceeded expectations, accompanied by sales in line with forecasts. Lennar’s LEN stock experienced a modest dip overnight despite surpassing earnings estimates, with concerns raised about gross margins and guidance. Notably, Lennar shares soared during regular trading hours, reaching a new high as mortgage rates continued to decline.

Stock Market Rally:

The overall stock market rally persisted, marked by gains in small-cap and midcap segments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4%, the S&P 500 index climbed by 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite advanced by 0.2%. While these indices came off their morning 52-week highs, they rebounded from afternoon lows.

Market breadth remained robust, with the Russell 2000 surging by 2.7%, and the S&P MidCap 400 rising by 2.4%—both reaching fresh 52-week highs. Additionally, several ETFs, including the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and the First Trust Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQEW), recorded gains.

Notable Movers:

Microsoft stock faced a decline of 2.25%, falling below its cup-base buy point and the 21-day line. Apple stock held steady, Amazon found support at the 21-day line, and Meta stock maintained its position above the 21-day line.

Nvidia stock displayed resilience, climbing 0.5%, while ServiceNow stock experienced a 4.9% dip but remained above the 21-day line. Adobe stock tumbled by 6.35%, finding support at the rising 50-day/10-week line.

Tesla Stock Highlights:

Tesla stock emerged as a significant gainer, jumping by 4.9% to 251.05 in heavy volume. The stock cleared a trendline dating back to July, signaling an aggressive entry point. Thursday’s move followed a brief dip below the 50-day line on Wednesday, showcasing the stock’s volatility. Despite Tesla’s weak fundamentals in 2023, falling Treasury yields contributed to favorable conditions for growth stocks.

Other Stocks In Focus:

Monday.com stock surged by 5.1% to 190.77, breaking out of a five-month consolidation. Flowserve stock rose by 3.5%, clearing resistance levels, while Beacon Roofing stock reclaimed a cup-with-handle buy point with a 4.75% jump. Datadog stock rose by 2.9%, clearing a high handle from a consolidation since late July.

Market Outlook:

The ongoing stock market rally appears to be in its early stages, with some new buying opportunities emerging. However, caution is advised as several leading stocks are stretched. Investors may consider adding exposure cautiously, taking profits in extended stocks, and shifting positions to maintain a balanced portfolio. Monitoring watchlists and staying vigilant for potential opportunities is crucial in the current market environment.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

2024 is the Year for Asia’s Capital Markets $BABA $NIO $PDD $LI

Invest in Thailand’s Energy Future with PTTEP

Celebrating Christmas as a Catholic

Navigating Bangkok’s Real Estate Riches

Unmasking the Gold Standard’s Demise

Moving to Thailand

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Knightsbridge’s Take on Market Dynamics $TSLA $MSFT $FLS $MNDY
2024 is the Year for Asia’s Capital Markets $BABA $NIO $PDD $LI
Invest in Thailand’s Energy Future with PTTEP

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.