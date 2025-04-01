Longevity & Legacy Day Event in Palm Beach, Co-Hosted by Wall Street Legend Steve Chaykowsky

Global Passion Projects has announced its upcoming Longevity & Legacy Day Event and Evening Gala, an exclusive invite-only gathering set for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM at 3410 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. The day event, reserved for investors, will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, followed by an evening gala from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Wall Street legend Steve Chaykowsky will co-host the event, representing Knightsbridge Group (kxco.io), its subsidiary Target150 (www.target150.com), a stem cell and longevity company, and newly signed partner CareCredits (www.carecredits.io). CareCredits empowers workers with blockchain-backed rewards that provide tangible benefits beyond traditional wages, where every token represents a direct connection to meaningful human effort, making it a digital asset with intrinsic and transformative value.







From Davos, NYC, Palm Beach and Puerto Rico, Steve Chaykowsky has had a busy year closing deals for Knightsbridge.

“As an investor, I know the value of being in the right room with the right people,” said Steve Chaykowsky. “Co-hosting this Global Passion Projects event is about curating a group of visionary thinkers and doers who bring groundbreaking ideas to the table and understand how to execute. The quality of the conversations and opportunities here are unmatched—this is where meaningful deals and impact begin.”

The day event will feature cutting-edge discussions on beauty, healthcare, longevity, oncology, AI, and biotech, offering investors a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders. Featured speakers include Jack Hidary, Founder of SandboxAQ; Dave Asprey; Dr. Nicholas Perricone; and other renowned experts. The evening gala will offer entertainment, cocktails, and networking within Palm Beach’s exclusive community, highlighted by a performance from national jazz artist Teddy Derulo.

A pre-event yacht cocktail reception will take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, featuring evening cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a jazz performance by Teddy Derulo aboard a private yacht in Palm Beach.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM (Day Event: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Evening Gala: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Location: 3410 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL

Pre-Event Yacht Cocktails: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Palm Beach, FL Yacht

Registration:

This is an exclusive, invite-only event with limited availability. To RSVP, visit globalpassionprojects.com/rsvp or scan the QR code on the invitation. For inquiries, contact Andrea at [email protected].

About Global Passion Projects:

Global Passion Projects is dedicated to shaping the future of family passion and legacy through transformative events that connect visionary investors, thought leaders, and innovators.

Media Contact:

Andrea

Global Passion Projects

Email: [email protected]

Website: globalpassionprojects.com