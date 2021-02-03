All Hail President Trump for His Amazing Accomplishments

#PresidentTrump

“In June of Y 2015, Donald Trump stepped onto an escalator in the atrium of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York descending into a lobby packed with reporters. It is safe to say the in the minutes that followed American history was changed for the better”— Paul Ebeling

Donald J Trump’s, the 45th President of the USA, policy accomplishments in both foreign relations and economic achievements are standing testimony to his brilliance in the Oval Office.

Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s economic advisor said, “While I may disagree with President Trump on some personal matter, I think in policy terms he was a brilliant, consequential President, our tax cuts helped those who needed it the most.“

Mr. Kudlow pointed to the “great progress” President Trump undertook in deregulation and advancing the nation’s 5th generation, or 5G, technology standard for mobile cellular networks.

Mr. Kudlow spoke about the significance of President Trump’s policies that led to the fast rebound from last yr’s instant recession from the COVID-19 bio-attack.

We are having a strong V-shaped recovery while this medical emergenc chaos play out he noted.

As for Mr. Biden, Mr. Kudlow criticized the administration’s policy proposals, including a federal $15/hr minimum wage.

“Once you get outside of, let’s say, New York and California, maybe Illinois, the cost of living is much lower in all these states,” Mr. Kudlow said. “And these small businesses that are desperately trying to reopen, they cannot afford it. And therefore, they are going to lay off workers.” That policy will cost the economy 100’s of 1,000’s of jobs. Not a pleasant thought now in the minds of America’s workers.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!