Ripple – The Ideal Short Term and Long Term Buy

XRP has a high volatility at the moment with the amount of news being released and the lawsuit currently filed against them. Ripple (XRP) has lost half of its market value due to the lawsuit and investors getting worried to the point of selling.

For a short term buy, get XRP while it is low at around $0.25 – $0.35, then sell when it goes up to $0.4 – $0.7.

For a long term investment, Buy ripple at the same low price of $0.25 – $0.35 and hold it until it hits at least $0.7.

Over the next few months Ripple will be soaring and crashing due to responses on both sides of the legal ongoing lawsuit by SEC.

This is a good thing for traders looking to make quick money as they can buy XRP one day and the new day it has jumped 100%, to then drop 50% the same weekend.

“Buy XRP at $0.25 – $0.35 and sell at $0.37 – $0.45. To be a little more risky with your profits, sell at $0.5.

