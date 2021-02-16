Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street

#PaulEbeling #WallStreet

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

“The Bull trend is North, the money is flowing in record amounts” — Paul Ebeling

What happened last week

The US benchmark indexes: the S&P 500, DJIA and the NAS Comp, all all posted doji’s for the 3rd day running and edged up.

They are working to consolidate laterally, hold the gains and prep for a new Northside move.

The fact that they are holding their gainers is Bullish action. If they do not sell and put in a lateral wk, that could be enough to drive to new gainers.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical analysis for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

What to expect this week

The trend is North, and as we all know the trend is our friend and we will take what the market gives.

Again, the money is flowing in, in record amounts and the world markets are overall Bullish on this ongoing economic recovery.

However, pay attention, the market can reverse on a dime, and remember it is your money and your responsibility.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!