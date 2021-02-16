Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Lots of Good Stuff for Outdoor Living

#cash #bullish #buy

$YETI

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) broke out on 4 February at 72.07 and confirmed on 12 February at 73.04/share. Thus, garnering a HeffX-LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 95 price target.

The consensus target is at 78.14.

Our overall technical analysis is Bullish across the board.

The Key support is at 61.19 and the Key resistance is 75.31. The stock is trading at 73.80 pre-market in NY Tuesday.

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand.

The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories.

It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website.

The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in Y 2006 and is HQ’d in Austin, Texas.

