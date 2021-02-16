Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMKR $AU $HUBS $SSTK $ZG

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 16 February, as follows:

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR): semiconductor stocks are hot as ever. Shares closed Friday at 22.95 but have a consensus price target at 18.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU) was started with a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 12.66 – 38.50 and have a consensus price target of at 31.50.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which raised the target price to 525. The consensus target is at 427.56.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was reiterated with a Buy rating and a 95 price target at Needham. The consensus target is at 91.20. The stock closed last Thursday at 85.35, up almost 24% after it posted solid earnings.

Zillow Group Inc. (NYSE:ZG) was reiterated with a Buy rating and a 230 price target at Needham. The much lower consensus target is 190.45, and Thursday’s close was at 200.60 a share, which was up almost 17% after it posted huge earnings

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!