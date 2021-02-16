Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Cinema stocks jumped in Hong Kong Tuesday as Chinese box offices set a revenue record of $929.63-M for the week beginning 11 February, following a movie-going rush at the start of Lunar New Year holiday break.

Shares of IMAX China Holding Inc soared as much as 90% in the morning session, while Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd and Maoyan Entertainment both rose by more than 20%.

Hong Kong stocks closed higher Tuesday, marking a Bull run on the 1st day of trading after the Lunar New Year holidays with investors tracking strength in overseas market on optimism over global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.90% to end at 30,746.66, the highest close since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index rose 1.31% at 12,036.15.

China’s mainland markets will remain closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations and are scheduled to reopen on 18 February.

Japanese stocks rose to a 30-yr high Tuesday as progress in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosted expectations that the global economy is poised for a strong recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.28% at 30,467.75, closing at its highest since August 1990.

The broader Topix rose 0.57% at 1,965.08 and intraday hit its highest since June 1991.

Australian shares finished Tuesday’s session at a 1-yr high, driven by strong half-yearly results and a record dividend payout from global miner BHP, while elevated commodity prices continued to boost the mining and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7% to finish at 6,917.3. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% at 12,610.72.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST172.11+0.99+0.58%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:41am EST387.48+5.92+1.55%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,770.97+1.69+0.10%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST30,467.75+383.60+1.28%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST30,746.66+573.09+1.90%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:53am EST7,189.30+39.60+0.55%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,163.25+16.25+0.52%
.SETISET Composite Index4:56am EST1,523.11+0.39+0.03%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,292.40+22.07+0.35%
.PSIPSE Composite Index15 Feb 20217,044.06+84.85+1.22%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index10 Feb 20213,655.09+51.60+1.43%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:25am EST52,104.17-49.96-0.10%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI15 Feb 20211,606.14-1.93-0.12%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Feb 2021336.90+7.57+2.30%

