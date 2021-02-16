Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Cinema stocks jumped in Hong Kong Tuesday as Chinese box offices set a revenue record of $929.63-M for the week beginning 11 February, following a movie-going rush at the start of Lunar New Year holiday break.

Shares of IMAX China Holding Inc soared as much as 90% in the morning session, while Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd and Maoyan Entertainment both rose by more than 20%.

Hong Kong stocks closed higher Tuesday, marking a Bull run on the 1st day of trading after the Lunar New Year holidays with investors tracking strength in overseas market on optimism over global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.90% to end at 30,746.66, the highest close since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index rose 1.31% at 12,036.15.

China’s mainland markets will remain closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations and are scheduled to reopen on 18 February.

Japanese stocks rose to a 30-yr high Tuesday as progress in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosted expectations that the global economy is poised for a strong recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.28% at 30,467.75, closing at its highest since August 1990.

The broader Topix rose 0.57% at 1,965.08 and intraday hit its highest since June 1991.

Australian shares finished Tuesday’s session at a 1-yr high, driven by strong half-yearly results and a record dividend payout from global miner BHP, while elevated commodity prices continued to boost the mining and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7% to finish at 6,917.3. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% at 12,610.72.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 172.11 +0.99 +0.58% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:41am EST 387.48 +5.92 +1.55% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,770.97 +1.69 +0.10% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 30,467.75 +383.60 +1.28% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 30,746.66 +573.09 +1.90% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:53am EST 7,189.30 +39.60 +0.55% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,163.25 +16.25 +0.52% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:56am EST 1,523.11 +0.39 +0.03% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,292.40 +22.07 +0.35% .PSI PSE Composite Index 15 Feb 2021 7,044.06 +84.85 +1.22% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 10 Feb 2021 3,655.09 +51.60 +1.43% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:25am EST 52,104.17 -49.96 -0.10% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 15 Feb 2021 1,606.14 -1.93 -0.12% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Feb 2021 336.90 +7.57 +2.30%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!