Mr. Biden is Set Out to Transplant American Capitalism with Communism

Mr. Biden’s solution to the false claims of man-made global warming is aimed to destroy Capitalism and reconstruct the US economy into a Marxist Socialist system, aka Communism.

Not likely, because in America the free market dictates who succeeds and who fails, it is called competition.

The DC Marxist Socialists want to control the whole economy, choosing who succeeds and who fails. In order to have a big central government, citizens must give up most of their salary and assets to fund such a Utopia. Not happening in this Republic.

Harken to Mr. Biden’s insane “Climate Czar” John Kerry who is touting the administration’s $2-T climate proposals when the US greenhouse gas emissions are only 10% of the world total and have very little impact.

“America was not built on a Socialist Communistic Philosophy which unfortunately seems to be very much in play and rising on the horizon today. America’s origin was and should be a Capitalistic Environment, as our fore-fathers so designed, where individuals through their own perseverance and determination can attain a better way of life, regardless of race, religion or gender.

“Without question, we have our differences today for no society is perfect which need added work and better equalization.

“Throughout our history, we have seen much evidence of that, from the time of the Civil War, to the matches of Martin Luther King and now, to recent days events.

“However, these differences must be worked on in an orderly manner, not by riots or by revengeful Congressional Partisan, but by a unified and determined effort of ALL of our elected officials to further effect changes in our laws to our betterment These should include the use of Freedom of Speech.

“Yes, People can have their opinions and differences but a commonality of effort, particularly in our Capitol, must also be restored with all voices heard. Without question, We have differences but riots, such as in Seattle and several of our other Cities, are not the answer. They should only be allowed if they are conducted within peaceful preventive measures, particularly Congress in advance, taken in advance to insure such expression of speech does not get out of Control.“

Far leftist Group, including Antifa, must not be permitted to operate outside of the law which Congress unfortunately allowed and took zero efforts in advance to prevent. Blaming the President is not the answer. The DC’s Mayor and certain members of Congress are equally, if not more to blame, but apparently they are not willing to admit or accept it. Why, is their hate, spitefulness and revenge that deep and reckless, ” says LTN political analyst Bruce WD Barren.

Wednesday’s benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -633.87 to 30303.17, NAS Comp -355.47 to 13270.60, S&P 500 -98.85 to 3750.77

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.7-B/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is still

Russell 2000 +6.8% YTD

NAS Comp +3.0% YTD

S&P 500 -0.1% YTD

DJIA -1.0% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the advance estimate for Q-4 GDP, wkly Initial and Continuing Claims, New Home Sales for December, the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index for December, and advance December readings for Intl Trade in Goods, Retail Inventories, and Wholesale Inventories Thursday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!