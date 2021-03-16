US Stocks Extend Gainers for 5th Day Running

#stocks #rally

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

Monday the S&P 500 rose 25.60 pts to 3,368.94. The DJIA gained 174.82 pts, or 0.5%, to 32,953.46. Both indexes hit all-time highs, besting records set Friday.

The tech-heavy NAS Comp added 139.84 pts, or 1.1%, at 13,459.71, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller cap companies rose 7.38 pts, or 0.3%, at 2,360.17. That gainer marked an all-time high.

Russell 2000 +19.5% YTD

DJIA +7.7% YTD

S&P 500 +5.7% YTD

NAS Comp +4.4% YTD

Bond yields ticked mildly lower Monday, with the benchmark 10-yr US T-Note falling to 1.61% from 1.62% Friday. The mild drop in yields was affecting bank stocks the most, where investors have placed bets that higher yields would translate into banks charging borrowers higher interest rates.

WTI Crude Oil futures settled lower by 0.25 (-0.4%) to 65.28bbl. Gold futures settled 9.40 higher (+0.6%) at 1,729.20oz.The .DXY was higher by +0.2% at 91.82.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical analysis for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here,

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive Retail Sales for February, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for February, the NAHB Housing Market Index for March, Business Inventories for January, and Import and Export Prices for February Tuesday,

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!