Golden Slipper, Silver Slipper, Sires Produce, Black Opal, Blue Diamond, Larneuk are Everywhere

An incredible year for Victorian Stud Larneuk with their 2yo crop making it to all 3 major 2 yo races.
Wolves who was placed in a Group 2 went on to compete in the Blue Diamond and the VRC SIres Produce, Rocket Tiger ran second in the Group 2 Silver Slipper and then 3rd in the Group 3 Black Opal and he is now headed to the Golden Slipper.
The added to their 2yo achievements with a $3000 Wandjina filly that was cared for at the farm capturing a place in the Listed Very Special Kids Plate a race Larneuk won the year before with Ilovemyself.
But the 2yo season isn’t over yet and Neville Murdoch of Larneuk thinks there might be a couple of more 2yo surprises from the Euroa farm.
Cluster and Wolf Cry 2 of Larneuk’s resident stallions have delivered all of the 2yo excitement, both have only had 3 2yo starters this season but have already caught everyone’s attention both having a 33% Winners/runners ratio and the sire lines point to continued success.
Cluster is a son Fastnet Rock one of the world’s leading 2yo sires and Wolf Cry a son of another outstanding 2yo Sire in Street Cry.
When pressed on 2021 service fees Neville said “it’s a bit early in the year for that and we have some big news, and some more good horses to come”
