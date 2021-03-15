Box Office: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Holds on to #1 with $5.5-M

#BoxOffice

$DIS $AMC $T $IMAX

Disney’s family film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon‘ stayed atop the North American box office chart in its 2nd weekend with $5.5-M.

The computer-animated film fell just 35%, while about 59% of indoor theaters in North America are now open. But, capacity is capped at 25% capped at 50 people per theater at New York City theaters, which began reopening a wk ago, while Los Angeles County cinemas will begin to reopen this week. Capacity will also be capped at 25%, or 100 people per theater. Giant AMC Theatres is opening numerous LA sites, including AMC Century City Monday.

Overseas

Raya grossed another $11.5-M for a global total of $52.6-M. A number of major circuits internationally refused to play the pic after asking for more lucrative terms since Raya is also available on Disney+ for a premium price of $30.

The biggest headline at the weekend was Avatar, which Saturday once again became the Top-grossing pic of all time at the global box office after getting re-released in China. It reclaimed the crown from Avengers: Endgame Saturday besting the $2.8-B mark, compared to $2.797-B for Endgame.

Avatar‘s weekend haul in China was $21-M, according to Disney/20th Century, $6.2-M came from IMAX screens.

Back in North America

Warner Bros.’ family film ‘Tom & Jerry‘ grossed $4.1-M for a domestic total of $28.2-M and $66.9-M globally.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith cinemas across America will be open soon!