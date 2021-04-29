Strong International Growth Ahead

#growth #commodities #gold #copper #oil #dollar #bitcoin

“The Fed is keeping its super-low interest rate policies in place, as it wants to see more evidence of a strengthening economic recovery before it considers easing support”–Paul Ebeling



We along with Goldie see a rally in Key commodities over the next 6 months on a worldwide reversal of coronavirus restrictions, continuing low interest rates and a weaker USD.

The demand of Crude Oil, gasoline and jet fuel will spike to pre-VirusCasedemic use and beyond in both the US and EU.

Gold prices will mark 2,000oz over the next 6 months as a safe haven, plus gold and Bitcoin can co-exist.

Our 1 yr Copper price forecast is $11,000/tonne, as it is under-invested.

China will maintain its strong role in commodity demand. But it is not expected to be the only major source of growth in the years ahead.

Wednesday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -164.55 to 33820.38, NAS Comp -39.19 to 14051.05, S&P 500 -3.54 to 4183.18, the Russell 2000 (+0.1%) closed slightly higher.

HeffX-LYN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish across the board.

Russell 2000 +16.7% YTD

S&P 500 +11.4% YTD

DJIA +10.5% YTD

NAS Comp +9.0% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the advance estimate for Q-1 GDP, the weekly Initial and Continuing Claims report, and Pending Home Sales for March Thursday

