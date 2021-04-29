25.2 C
New York
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
CryptoBitcoinCommodities

Strong International Growth Ahead

By Paul Ebeling

#growth #commodities #gold #copper #oil #dollar #bitcoin

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX $XAU $USO $OIL $CU $BTC.X $USD

The Fed is keeping its super-low interest rate policies in place, as it wants to see more evidence of a strengthening economic recovery before it considers easing support”–Paul Ebeling

We along with Goldie see a rally in Key commodities over the next 6 months on a worldwide reversal of coronavirus restrictions, continuing low interest rates and a weaker USD.

The demand of Crude Oil, gasoline and jet fuel will spike to pre-VirusCasedemic use and beyond in both the US and EU.

Gold prices will mark 2,000oz over the next 6 months as a safe haven, plus gold and Bitcoin can co-exist.

Our 1 yr Copper price forecast is $11,000/tonne, as it is under-invested.

China will maintain its strong role in commodity demand. But it is not expected to be the only major source of growth in the years ahead.

Wednesday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -164.55 to 33820.38, NAS Comp -39.19 to 14051.05, S&P 500 -3.54 to 4183.18, the Russell 2000 (+0.1%) closed slightly higher.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at N/A

HeffX-LYN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish across the board.

  • Russell 2000 +16.7% YTD
  • S&P 500 +11.4% YTD
  • DJIA +10.5% YTD
  • NAS Comp +9.0% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the advance estimate for Q-1 GDP, the weekly Initial and Continuing Claims report, and Pending Home Sales for March Thursday

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!







Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

