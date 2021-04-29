Group 1 Winning Wandjina, Son of Snitzel Moves to Larneuk

Snitzel’s Group 1 winner, WANDJINA, will stand at Victoria’s Larneuk Stud this spring.

With just three crops of racing age, Wandjina can lay claim to the likes of last season’s Group 2 winning 2YO Mamaragan, Kris Lees’ 5-times stakes placed winner of 7 in Wandabaa, the Group 2 placed pair of Express Pass and Rocky My Wand, along with black type 2YOs such as Deep Chill, Grand Scholar and Wanaroo, third on debut behind this season’s unbeaten 2YO, Tycoon Humma.

Notably, Mamaragan finished third to Farnan (now standing at $55,000) in the Group 1 Golden Slipper and followed up with another placing behind King’s Legacy (new to Coolmore) in the Group 1 Sires’ Produce Stakes.

For the current season Wandjina has produced a superior winners-to-runners hit rate (for 100 or more runners) than Fastnet Rock, Pierro, Lonhro, Medaglia d’Oro, More Than Ready, Street Boss, Not A Single Doubt, Dundeel and co. and ranks fourth among stallions (Deep Field, Toronado and Brazen Beau) whose oldest are 4YOs.

With Wandjina yearlings selling up to $150,000 in 2021, the stallion is a particular favourite among Victorian buyers with Robbie Griffiths, Kavanagh Racing, Nigel Blackiston, Patrick Payne, Byron Cozamanis and Ken Keys all snapping up his youngsters in the last two years.

Testimony to his immaculate conformation and athleticism – something he’s not shy of throwing to progeny – Wandjina was sold as a yearling for $1 million and, racing out of the Gai Waterhouse stable, won by over 3 lengths in Sydney as a 2YO before racing on a three with a rapid fire third behind Shooting To Win in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas. In the autumn, Wandjina first won the Group 3 CS Hayes Stakes, then the Group 1 Australian Guineas, before capping his career with a lip second to Dissident in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (beating home Chautauqua).

Among 108 stakeswinners for the all conquering, Snitzel, Wandjina is a half brother to three stakeswinners, including Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint hero, Inspiration, and is out of a half sister to Group 1 winning sprinters Masked Party and Festal, while close relations include Champion 2YO and Group producing sire, Dracula, Group 1 winner and sire, Complacent, and Group 1 NZ Oaks winner, Miss Sentimental.

Standing at a fee of $8,800 inc. GST, Wandjina’s joins Fastnet Rock stallion, Cluster (sire of this season’s brilliant 2YO, Rocket Tiger) and first season sire, Wolf Cry, who is off to a flyer with Group 2 placed, Wolves and Doomben 5.5 length winner, General Wolffe, among his first three runners. Both Cluster and Wolf Cry stand at a fee of $6,600 inc. GST.

For further information on Wandjina, Cluster and Wolf Cry, phone Neville Murdoch on 0418 105 706.