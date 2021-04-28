Newgate Announce 2021 Service Fees

Newgate have announced their service fees for 2021 following a break-out season for their young stallion roster.

With four first season sires entering racebooks for the first time this season via their two-year-olds, Newgate could not have dreamed of a better start with their young guns siring three Group 1 winners from the four elite level races contested thus far this year; Extreme Choice’s Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside, Capitalist’s Champagne Stakes winner Captivant, and Flying Artie’s Blue Diamond winner Artorius.

Extreme Choice will be private in 2021, however there are a limited number of select foal shares available. Capitalist will stand for a fee of $90,000 + GST, and Flying Artie will be standing at a fee of $30,000 + GST representing sensational value. “We could not be prouder of our first season sires’ record-breaking year. These young stallions will make a huge impact on the Australian breeding industry for many years to come,” said Newgate’s Managing Director Henry Field. “These young sires have achieved something for Newgate never before accomplished by an Australian stallion farm. Their success embodies everything that we set out to deliver when myself and my partners, Gavin Murphy and Matthew Sandblom started building the Newgate stallion business.”

Deep Field with his oldest progeny just four-years-old this season, continues to ascend the Australian General Sire’s list. Deep Field is currently the ninth leading active sire in Australia by worldwide progeny earnings, a phenomenal achievement for a horse at his young age. “There’s no question that Deep Field has made his mark as one of the best young sires in both Australia and Hong Kong. Not only is Deep Field excelling the racetrack, they are dominating the sales ring, where he is one of Australia’s most commercial young sires,” commented Henry Field. “With progeny from the best mares he has covered in the pipeline, Deep Field should go from strength to strength in the oncoming years.” Deep Field will stand the 2021 season at a fee of $80,000 +GST.

North Pacific is the sole first season sire on Newgate’s 2021 roster. The exceptional looking outcross was a horse of incredible natural ability. “We are so thrilled to have acquired North Pacific to stand on the Newgate roster. With many similarities to the profile of another former Hawkes trained Group 1 placegetter in Deep Field, North Pacific was also rated by the astute horsemen as a special talent whose career was prematurely cut short. Similar to Deep Field in his first season, North Pacific has been smashed with bookings,” said Henry Field. North Pacific’s introductory fee is $20,000 + GST.

Russian Revolution will have his first two-year-olds stepping out this Spring. Given he was the fastest horse of his year to retire to stud and he covered the finest first crop book ever by a Newgate stallion, the writing is on the wall and breeders can get access to his potential upside for $40,000 + GST this season. Menari too will have his first two-year-old runners in 2021/22 and will be looking to follow Extreme Choice’s lead with small numbers making a big impact. His fertility increased to almost 70% last season and given his stud fee is $10,000 + GST in 2021 he represents tremendous value. Winning Rupert will stand at $10,000 + GST and is currently the third leading first crop sire by winners including two in the last three days.

Last season’s first crop sires will remain unchanged from their 2020 fee. O’Reilly’s high-class son Brutal will stay at $25,000 + GST, while brilliant two-year-olds Cosmic Force and Tassort will stand at $15,000 + GST and $10,000 + GST respectively. All three of these highly talented racehorses covered mouth-watering books in their first season at stud and make a lot of sense for the astute breeder as a smart second-season play.

“We could not be prouder of the stallion roster we’ve assembled at Newgate over the last few years. Our stallions are dominating both on the racetrack and in the sales ring,” said Henry Field. “We are hugely appreciative of those who support us, and it is great to see so many of our clients kicking goals with the progeny of our stallions.”

The full Newgate roster can be viewed on their website: www.newgate.com.au.