Asia-Pacific Markets Closed Higher Across the Board

Australian shares closed at their highest marks in nearly 14 months Thursday
Hong Kong stocks finished the session higher Thursday, tracking gains in its peers in the region after the Fed said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index (HSI) was up 231.92 or 0.8% at 29,303.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to finish at 11,049.88.
China stocks ended the session higher Thursday, bolstered by gains in financials after some heavyweight companies reported strong Q-1 profits.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.52% at 3,474.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.88% at 5,164.17. The Shenzhen index ended up 0.36% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was flat to unchanged.
Japan’s exchanges were closed Thursday.
Australian shares rose Thursday, helped by energy and gold stocks that tracked higher prices of underlying commodities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.15% to finish at 7,075.6. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.11% to finish at 12,660.6.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|167.33
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:43am EDT
|356.92
|+2.16
|+0.61%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:05am EDT
|1,765.38
|+2.47
|+0.14%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|28 Apr 2021
|29,053.97
|+62.08
|+0.21%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|29,303.26
|+231.92
|+0.80%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:58am EDT
|7,346.00
|+26.00
|+0.36%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,174.07
|-7.40
|-0.23%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:59am EDT
|1,590.46
|+13.67
|+0.87%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,012.96
|+38.48
|+0.64%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,487.51
|+18.37
|+0.28%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,474.90
|+17.83
|+0.52%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:19am EDT
|49,765.94
|+32.10
|+0.06%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|28 Apr 2021
|1,608.50
|+1.82
|+0.11%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Apr 2021
|419.19
|+0.70
|+0.17%
