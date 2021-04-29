23.2 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Closed Higher Across the Board

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

 Australian shares closed at their highest marks in nearly 14 months Thursday

Hong Kong stocks finished the session higher Thursday, tracking gains in its peers in the region after the Fed said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy.

 At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index (HSI) was up 231.92 or 0.8% at 29,303.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to finish at 11,049.88.

China stocks ended the session higher Thursday, bolstered by gains in financials after some heavyweight companies reported strong Q-1 profits.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.52% at 3,474.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.88% at 5,164.17. The Shenzhen index ended up 0.36% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was flat to unchanged.

Japan’s exchanges were closed Thursday.

Australian shares rose Thursday, helped by energy and gold stocks that tracked higher prices of underlying commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.15% to finish at 7,075.6. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.11% to finish at 12,660.6. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT167.33+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:43am EDT356.92+2.16+0.61%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:05am EDT1,765.38+2.47+0.14%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22528 Apr 202129,053.97+62.08+0.21%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT29,303.26+231.92+0.80%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:58am EDT7,346.00+26.00+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,174.07-7.40-0.23%
.SETISET Composite Index5:59am EDT1,590.46+13.67+0.87%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,012.96+38.48+0.64%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,487.51+18.37+0.28%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,474.90+17.83+0.52%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:19am EDT49,765.94+32.10+0.06%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI28 Apr 20211,608.50+1.82+0.11%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Apr 2021419.19+0.70+0.17%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

