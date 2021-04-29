Asia-Pacific Markets Closed Higher Across the Board

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Australian shares closed at their highest marks in nearly 14 months Thursday

Hong Kong stocks finished the session higher Thursday, tracking gains in its peers in the region after the Fed said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index (HSI) was up 231.92 or 0.8% at 29,303.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to finish at 11,049.88.

China stocks ended the session higher Thursday, bolstered by gains in financials after some heavyweight companies reported strong Q-1 profits.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.52% at 3,474.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.88% at 5,164.17. The Shenzhen index ended up 0.36% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was flat to unchanged.

Japan’s exchanges were closed Thursday.

Australian shares rose Thursday, helped by energy and gold stocks that tracked higher prices of underlying commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.15% to finish at 7,075.6. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.11% to finish at 12,660.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 167.33 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:43am EDT 356.92 +2.16 +0.61% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:05am EDT 1,765.38 +2.47 +0.14% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 28 Apr 2021 29,053.97 +62.08 +0.21% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 29,303.26 +231.92 +0.80% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:58am EDT 7,346.00 +26.00 +0.36% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,174.07 -7.40 -0.23% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:59am EDT 1,590.46 +13.67 +0.87% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,012.96 +38.48 +0.64% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,487.51 +18.37 +0.28% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,474.90 +17.83 +0.52% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:19am EDT 49,765.94 +32.10 +0.06% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 28 Apr 2021 1,608.50 +1.82 +0.11% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 28 Apr 2021 419.19 +0.70 +0.17%

