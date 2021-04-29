23.2 C
New York
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CGC $CNTY $CS $MAT $VIAC

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 29 April, as follows:

Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 45 price target. No consensus target for the cannabis firm is available.

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY): B Riley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The posted consensus target is at 15.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): UBS upgraded shares of the Swiss bank to Buy from Neutral. The 52-wk trading range is 7.33 – 14.95, and the consensus price target is at 9.81.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): this is a strong turnaround story. Shares closed Wednesday at 21.99 and have a consensus price target of 24.24.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): Citigroup upgraded the broadcast and programming giant to Buy from Hold with a price target at 56. The 53.81 consensus target is above Wednesday’s last trade of 41.43.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

#stocks,#bullish,#buys,#analysts,#research,#WallStreet,

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Closed Higher Across the Board
Next articleSitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? People are Going Out and Buying New Shoes
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com