Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 29 April, as follows:

Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 45 price target. No consensus target for the cannabis firm is available.

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY): B Riley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The posted consensus target is at 15.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): UBS upgraded shares of the Swiss bank to Buy from Neutral. The 52-wk trading range is 7.33 – 14.95, and the consensus price target is at 9.81.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): this is a strong turnaround story. Shares closed Wednesday at 21.99 and have a consensus price target of 24.24.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): Citigroup upgraded the broadcast and programming giant to Buy from Hold with a price target at 56. The 53.81 consensus target is above Wednesday’s last trade of 41.43.

