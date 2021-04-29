Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? People are Going Out and Buying New Shoes

#cash #bullish #buy

Crox Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX): broke out on 22 April at 81.25 and confirmed on 28 April at 98.41. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 131.55/share

The stock closed Wednesday at 98.41 within its 52-wk trading range of 19.98- 102.85. The Street’s consensus price target is at 127.78.

Currently CROX is trading up 1.09 at 99.50 pre-market in NY.

The support is strong and deep and there is no overhead resistance. And most Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children.

It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

The company sells its products in approximately 80 countries through wholesalers, retail stores, e-Commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces.

As of 31 December 2020, it had 186 outlet stores, 100 retail stores, 65 store-in-stores, and 13 company-operated e-Commerce sites.

The company serves in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Crocs, Inc. was founded in Y 1999 and is HQ’d in Broomfield, Colorado.

