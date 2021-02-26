Saudi Arabia, as a Nation Dismisses Mr. Biden’s Intel as ‘Fake’

#SaudiArabia #Biden #intel

Mr. Biden’s administration will soon realize that the complex issues of the region will not find a solution, except through a new and exceptional agreement with its partners in the region that holds Iran accountable.

Saudi Arabia, 1 of America’s closest Arab allies officially dismissed what it called the “negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry added that those responsible for the “heinous crime” had been tried in Saudi courts and that “justice was served.”

Riyadh has denied any involvement by the Crown Prince, aka MbS.

Commentators close to the government took to social media to defend the Crown Prince, King Salman’s son and de facto ruler of the Kingdom.

Ali Shihabi, former head of the Arabia Foundation in Washington said there was nothing in the report that had not been said before and “absolutely no smoking gun.”

“Extraordinary that all this hype is made about this document… This thin ‘report’ is actually evidence that no hard proof exists against MBS [on the death of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi],” Mr. Shihabi Tweeted.

Friday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished mixed on end of the month realignment at: DJIA -469.64 to 30932.37, NAS Comp +72.91 at 13192.37, S&P 500 -18.19 to 3811.15

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at: 1.7-B/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook on the major US stock market indexes is Bullish at the wk and month ending 26 February 2021.

Russell 2000 +11.5% YTD

NAS Comp +2.4% YTD

S&P 500 +1.5% YTD

DJIA +1.1% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive ISM Manufacturing Index for February, Construction Spending for January, and the final IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for February Monday.

