Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) News

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix partners with Sweet to launch their first ever digital collectibles set in celebration of the release of their new original album, The Lucky Ones. You can purchase and stream the album here. This marks their first foray into blockchain digital collectibles, leveraging Sweet’s leading Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform.

The debut series consists of six digital collectibles beginning with The Lucky Ones Tracks collectible that premiered on February 10th with all 500 claimed by fans and collectors in less than 25 minutes. Each collectible varies in rarity and exclusivity, culminating in the launch of the rare The Lucky Ones coin today February.

“The future of rare, collectible merchandise is in the digital arena, as evidenced by the growing interest in NFTs.”

In celebration of the launch, Pentatonix has made The Lucky Ones NFT collectible available for worldwide fans and collectors with 1000 available for reservation on a first come-first-served basis at this link.

“We’re so excited to be launching our first digital collectible set alongside our new original album. We’ve always wanted our fans to engage with our music in as many fun and unique ways as possible, and this collaboration feels like a great way to commemorate this release and these songs!” said Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix.

Sweet founder and CEO Tom Mizzone said, “Using Sweet’s technology, Pentatonix can reward fans with authentically scarce, tradable digital collectibles. They are pioneers in this new era of digital merchandise and we could not be more excited to be working with them and their whole team.”

Sweet offers Pentatonix fans one-of-a-kind, tradable, collectible coins and cards that are custom designed around the artist’s brand, minted, and authenticated on the public blockchain. “The future of rare, collectible merchandise is in the digital arena, as evidenced by the growing interest in NFTs. We are thrilled to be the ones giving Pentatonix fans a new way to own exclusive digital goods,” says Mizzone.

About Sweet: Sweet is the highly scalable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top music, entertainment, and consumer brands. Leveraging Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP blockchain) Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale distribution of NFTs and provides leading music artists and retail brands with the opportunity to drive new revenue and consumer engagement.

About Pentatonix

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart – 2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That’s Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of “Blinding Lights” (The Weeknd), “when the party’s over” (Billie Eilish), “Break My Heart” (Dua Lipa) and “Dreams” (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, “Happy Now” and “Be My Eyes” (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears’ “Mad World.” The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. “The Lucky Ones,” the title track from their newest album, was released in January 2021. The Lucky Ones album was released on February 12th.

MotoGP™ Ignition will launch on Flow, initial sale of NFTs starts 26 March 2021, game art available

Animoca Brands, the developer and publisher of the successful blockchain games F1® DeltaTime and The Sandbox, is further expanding its push to bring mainstream consumers to blockchain by announcing that MotoGP™ Ignition, the competitive management and collectibles game platform based on MotoGP™, will be built on the Flow blockchain, with the first content sale to begin 26 March 2021. Flow was originally created by Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties.

MotoGP™, managed by Dorna Sports, S.L., is the oldest motorsports championship in the world, featuring the fastest riders and the most technologically advanced prototype racing motorcycles on the planet. MotoGP™ Ignition will allow fans to own and trade collectibles of their favorite MotoGP™ bikes and personalities on blockchain.

MotoGP™ Ignition will deliver two forms of MotoGP™ branded experiences centered around limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs): a digital collectibles platform where users buy and sell cards of varying rarity, and a racing manager game. The game’s racing management experience will offer the bikes, riders, and champions of MotoGP™ as NFT collectibles that players use to assemble their racing teams to compete against other players.

Yat Siu, the co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “We are very excited to begin launching MotoGP™ Ignition in the coming months and are absolutely thrilled to be the next major sports brand on the Flow blockchain after the success of NBA Top Shot.”

Collectibles in the first ever MotoGP™ Ignition sale will be purchased using fiat currency with payment via credit card, and also using REVV, the utility token and in-game currency for branded motorsports blockchain games (learn about REVV in this video).

Flow blockchain is uniquely positioned to enable big brands to deliver richer user engagement and unique experiences, such as digital ownership or provable scarcity, in addition to offering access to a global, open ecosystem at launch. Coupled with innovative technology that allows for scalability without compromising decentralization, Flow offers unparalleled user experience for mainstream audiences.

“Flow is the perfect platform for high quality developers like Animoca Brands to build on because it provides the opportunity to scale,” said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO and founder of Dapper Labs, creator of the Flow blockchain. “MotoGP™ has done a fantastic job of engaging millions of fans of motorsports around the world, and those fans deserve a great, stable, fast experience.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports S.L., commented: “We are delighted to continue working with Animoca Brands and announce MotoGP™ Ignition, offering fans the chance to own and trade collectibles on blockchain – curating their own collections as well as competing against each other in the racing management experience. The digital sphere has been a key focus for Dorna for many seasons and we are delighted to give our hundreds of millions of fans around the world yet another opportunity to interact with their favourite sport and get involved with MotoGP™.”

The first MotoGP™ NFT collectible sale will begin on 26 March 2021. To receive news about the sale and other updates about MotoGP™ Ignition please sign up at https://motogp-ignition.com/.

About Flow

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of entertainment apps, games and the digital assets that power them. Flow is the only layer-one blockchain originally created by a team that has consistently delivered great consumer blockchain experiences: CryptoKitties, Dapper Wallet, NBA Top Shot. Flow boasts a rich ecosystem of top entertainment brands, development studios, and venture-backed startups. Flow ecosystem partners include global IP brands like Warner Music, Ubisoft, NBA and UFC; leading game developers, including Animoca Brands, Sumo Digital and nWay; and many leaders in the crypto space such as Circle and Binance.

About Dorna Sports

Dorna Sports, founded in 1988 and based in Madrid, Spain, with subsidiaries in Barcelona and Rome, is a world leader in sports management, marketing, and media. Dorna Sports took over management of the MotoGP™ World Championship in 1991 and is the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of the series, as well as of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, the FIM CEV Repsol, the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and the British Talent Cup.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands is a leader in the field of digital entertainment, specializing in blockchain, gamification, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token, games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, as well as products utilizing popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Garfield, Snoopy, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, Formula E, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands’ portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, United States, South Korea, Finland, Argentina, and the Czech Republic. Subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, and nWay. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter.