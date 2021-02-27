Medical Marijuana Update

#medical #marijuana, cannabis

New Jersey

New Jersey Medical Marijuana Licensing to Resume After Appellate Court Ruling. The state’s appellate court ruled last Thursday to uphold the denial of seven medical marijuana licenses, clearing the way for the state to begin dealing with nearly 150 license applications that have piled up while the case was being contested.

North Dakota

North Dakota House Approves Medical Marijuana Edibles. The House has approved a measure, House Bill 1391, that would allow medical marijuana patients to use edibles. The bill would limit edibles to 10 milligrams of THC and allow patients to possess edibles with up to 500 milligrams.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma House Approves Expanding Non-Resident Medical Marijuana Patient Licenses. The House voted last Thursday to approve House Bill 2022, which would extend the length of medical marijuana licenses granted to out-of-state residents. The bill would lengthen the licenses’ period of validity from 30 days to 2 yrs. The bill also would open up licenses to resident of all 50 states, not just those with existing medical marijuana. The bill must still be approved by the Senate.

South Dakota

South Dakota House Votes to Deny Telehealth for Medical Marijuana. The House voted 38-30 last Wednesday to defeat House Bill 1147, which would have allowed medical marijuana patients to use telehealth to consult with practitioners in order to obtain recommendations. One Republican opponent called the idea “premature,” while another called it “not ready for prime time.” South Dakota okayed medical marijuana with 69% of the vote in November.

South Dakota Medical Marijuana Supporters Float Compromise to Forestall GOP Effort to Delay Implementation. Supporters of the state’s voter-approved medical marijuana law are seeking to scale back Republican efforts to delay the implementation of the medical marijuana program. Lawmakers are considering House Bill 1100, which would form an interim committee to essentially rewrite the voter-approved law. The proposal moves back the deadline for implementing much of the measure to next January during the Y 2022 legislative session.

Virginia

Virginia General Assembly Approves Sales of Buds for Medical Marijuana Patients. A bill that would allow medical marijuana patients to buy flowers, House Bill 221, has passed the General Assembly. Currently, only highly processed oils, tinctures and edibles are allowed to be sold. The bill now goes to Governor Ralph Northam (D).

