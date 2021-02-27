In the US Employers and Others Cannot Mandate Taking COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’

#vaccine #COVID19 #federal #law #voluntary

“The US federal law is clear, the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ is voluntary” — Paul Ebeling

Despite what some vaccine law experts are saying, for now no 1, including employers, can force a anyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is because the current ‘vaccines’ being used in the US have not been formally approved by the FDA. Rather, they have only received an EUA (emergency use authorization) EUA while clinical trials continue.

“While organizations are certainly free to encourage their employees, students, and other members to be vaccinated, federal law provides that, at least until the vaccine is licensed, individuals must have the option to accept or decline to be vaccinated,” STAT News reports, and knowing this may save some businesses and organizations “costly and time-consuming litigation.”

STAT News continues: “Given the uncertainty about the two vaccines, their EUAs are explicit that each is ‘an investigational vaccine not licensed for any indication’ and require that all “promotional material relating to the Covid-19 Vaccine clearly and conspicuously … state that this product has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA’”.

In other words, STAT says, “EUAs are clear: Getting these vaccines is voluntary.”

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!