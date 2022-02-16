Health: Improve Memory

#health #memory #brain #food #antiaging #coffee #water

“We know that the desire to stay mentally sharp is the #1 concern for us as we grow older’’— Paul Ebeling

Over the last few yrs, more and more research has been conducted about how the foods we eat affect brain health. It has been clear for yrs that eating foods high in trans fats and sugar are bad for our health, but it has recently been proven that these foods are bad for our brains as well.

The Big Q: In a world full of fast food and pre-made dishes, how can you tell what is good for your brain and what you should stay away from?

The Big A: Below are some the best nutrients that can help to improve our memory as well as prevent memory problems.

Omega 3 for memory improvement

Coffee and memory: A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory

Water and memory: Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, which is why it can be sensitive to little changes

Healthy fats are good for memory

Iron plus vitamins C, D and E and zinc for memory

Vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and folic acid for memory

Vitamin K for memory

Antioxidants for memory

And most important along with the Key nutrients: Memory Training Helps to Increase Brain Activity in the Hippocampus

