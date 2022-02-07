#health #eggs #protein

Healthy people can include 1 whole egg per day in a heart-healthy eating plan. For older adults due to the fact that eggs carry tremendous nutritional benefits, are convenient and inexpensive, the recommendation is up to 2 eggs per day within a heart-healthy eating plan.

Plus, Eggs are 1 of the best breakfast foods for weight loss

Eggs make a perfect high protein breakfast. Eggs increase the feeling of fullness, which can help to reduce calorie intake throughout the day. Eating a high quality protein breakfast as part of a weight loss diet will help maintain lean muscle mass.

The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in egg yolks can help to prevent macular degeneration.

Although 1 egg yolk contains about 60% of the daily allotted dietary cholesterol, research has shown that cholesterol in food has less of an impact on blood cholesterol than previously believed.

Poached is the healthiest was to cook eggs, as the yolks are not oxidized, crack them into a pot of simmering water with a bit of white vinegar between 160–180°F (71–82°C) and cooked for 2.5 mins.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively