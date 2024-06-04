2024

WIKI FINANCE EXPO BANGKOK 2024

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The Wiki Finance Expo promises to be a rewarding summit, bringing together experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the future of finance. Don’t miss it!

WikiExpo is the world’s leading financial exhibition and fintech conference brand, holding large summits annually in Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok to gather and connect global high-quality resources for exhibitors and participants, which include enterprises, start-ups, project owners, investors and practitioners in the fields of blockchain, fintech and forex. In addition, they create thousands of cooperation opportunities for the industry every year.

DISCOVER THE FUTURE OF FINTECH

Sep 7th

BANGKOK MARRIOTT MARQUIS QUEEN’S PARK 199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Klong Ton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Blockchain technology has gained prominence in Thailand, especially in the context of cryptocurrencies. Here are some key points:

  1. Cryptocurrency Adoption: Around 12% of the Thai population used cryptocurrency in 2022. Despite setbacks, the popularity of crypto has grown steadily. Thailand was among the first countries to regulate crypto and issue digital asset licenses.
  2. NFTs: In 2021, Thailand led with the highest number of NFT users globally, with almost 5.7 million users. Marketing efforts by platforms like Bitkub raised awareness of cryptocurrencies through billboards, online ads, and public transport.
  3. Regulation: Cryptocurrencies and digital tokens are considered digital assets under Thailand’s Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses. Crypto exchanges must obtain licenses from the Thai SEC, and operators must comply with anti-money laundering and local regulations.

Fintech Landscape

Thailand’s fintech sector has seen remarkable growth:

  1. Investment: In 2021, Thailand attracted 15% of total fintech investment directed to Southeast Asia, compared to just 2% in 2019. The majority of fintech startups in Thailand focus on payments, lending, and blockchain.
  2. Crypto Ownership: At least 10% of all internet users in Thailand have investments in cryptocurrency, making the country second globally in crypto ownership, just behind South Africa.

Forex Trading and Blockchain Synergy

Blockchain technology can enhance forex trading by providing a more secure platform for transactions. It mitigates risks associated with market volatility and reduces the likelihood of fraud and manipulation4.

Wiki Finance Expo Bangkok 2024

