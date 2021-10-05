Vitamin D: Walk in the Sun!

#VitaminD #Sun #VirusCasedemic

“I reread this study published on 25 September 2021 and it shows the correlation between low vitamin D levels and the risk of getting COVID-19”— Paul Ebeling

Take some extra time for yourself in the morning and drink your first cup of coffee outside. Morning light is not as harsh as Sunlight later in the day, but you can still meet at least some of your vitamin D needs this way. And open your windows!

In this retrospective examination of a Key population study and 7 clinical studies where vitamin D3 levels were measured on the day of hospitalization, researchers said, “The two datasets provide strong evidence that low D3 is a predictor rather than a side effect of the infection.”

They suggested that it may be possible to “prevent or mitigate” new COVID outbreaks by simply raising people’s vitamin D3 levels to 50 ng/ml or above.

Even though they said they believe vaccination is part of the fight against COVID, they added that the ongoing evidence of the part vitamin D plays in the risk for contracting the infection is especially important because the virus continues to mutate, which challenges the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively