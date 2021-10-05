Be Kind to Yourself: Be Assertive and Eat Real Food

#health #RealFood #heart #assertive #AntiAging

“Being assertive is the ability to defend our rights and respect others’. Do not do things to please others”–Paul Ebeling

So, learn how to say no. Think if you really want to do something before you do it, and do not feel bad about saying no. Make limits for yourself and take control of your decisions.

Do not be bashful. When some thing difficult comes up give it a try, no 1 will bite you if you fail.

Eat Real food as it is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that support clear thinking and good health, especially for our hearts.

An eating plan rich in nutritious, unprocessed foods helps to reduce inflammation, which is considered one of the major drivers of heart disease.

My heart health soup recipe, enjoy it hot or cold!

Every ingredient in my heart health soup serves an important purpose.

The olive oil serves as the soup’s base, adding a nice dose of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats to help protect against cardiovascular disease while making sure the soup is nice and satiating.

The yellow onions, carrots, celery, red cabbage, tomatoes, and a green bell pepper are added to make sure you get a healthy colorful mix of vegetables to help us meet our vitamin and mineral requirements.

I use Au Jus gravy with 2 qts of water instead of beef broth to really add some flavoring to the soup. In addition to making the recipe taste better, it has numerous health benefits I add 2 beef marrow bones for collagen (anti-aging). It is super for our joints and cartilage.

Now for the herbs and spices added in at the end to really make the soup burst with flavor.

Cumin, red pepper flakes, dill weed and parsley round out the whole recipe by adding a slightly spicy kick to it while boosting the nutritional value up even higher.

Cumin, in particular, is a potent spice and has many applications in helping to prevent certain types of diseases.

All of these carefully chosen ingredients work together to create a delicious cabbage soup that makes losing weight easier while providing our body with everything that we need to stay healthy while doing it.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively