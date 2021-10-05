COVID-19 Deaths Overreported?

#COVID #death #CDC #of #with #vaccinated

“There is a huge difference between “of” and “with“– Paul Ebeling

COVID-19 deaths may have been overreported, in some cases by as much as 500%, according to a Full Measure investigation

In Colorado, homicide-suicide deaths were counted as COVID-19 casualties because they were listed in a database of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days of their death

Someone who died “with” COVID-19 may be counted as a death among COVID-19 cases, even if the virus had nothing to do with their death

In Alameda County, California, when they removed deaths that weren’t directly caused by COVID-19 from their official count, the number of “COVID” deaths dropped by 25%

On 1 May 2021, the CDC stopped monitoring most COVID-19 infections among vaccinated people

The end result is that there is no way to know how many people have been infected, including among the vaccinated, and how the virus is spreading; it is possible the CDC stopped tracking most COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated in order to obscure just how commonly the vaccines are failing

Dying ‘of’ COVID or ‘With’ COVID

The distinction comes down to working: deaths "among" COVID-19 cases and deaths "due to" COVID-19, or dying "of" COVID or "with" COVID.

When a death is said to be "due to" COVID-19, this is intended when COVID-19 caused or significantly contributed to the death.

When a death is said to be “due to” COVID-19, this is intended when COVID-19 caused or significantly contributed to the death.

It is shocking that the CDC does not track death of the people that have died after bein vaccinated.

The inflated numbers hurts a region’s economy that is largely dependent on tourism.

Have a healthy prosperous day, Keep the Faith1