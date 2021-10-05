COVID-19 Deaths Overreported?

#COVID #death #CDC #of #with #vaccinated
“There is a huge difference between “of” and “with“– Paul Ebeling
- COVID-19 deaths may have been overreported, in some cases by as much as 500%, according to a Full Measure investigation
- In Colorado, homicide-suicide deaths were counted as COVID-19 casualties because they were listed in a database of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days of their death
- Someone who died “with” COVID-19 may be counted as a death among COVID-19 cases, even if the virus had nothing to do with their death
- In Alameda County, California, when they removed deaths that weren’t directly caused by COVID-19 from their official count, the number of “COVID” deaths dropped by 25%
- On 1 May 2021, the CDC stopped monitoring most COVID-19 infections among vaccinated people
- The end result is that there is no way to know how many people have been infected, including among the vaccinated, and how the virus is spreading; it is possible the CDC stopped tracking most COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated in order to obscure just how commonly the vaccines are failing
Dying ‘of’ COVID or ‘With’ COVID
The distinction comes down to working: deaths “among” COVID-19 cases and deaths “due to” COVID-19, or dying “of” COVID or “with” COVID. Someone who died with COVID-19 may be counted as a death among COVID-19 cases, even if the virus had nothing to do with their death.
When a death is said to be “due to” COVID-19, this is intended when COVID-19 caused or significantly contributed to the death.
It is shocking that the CDC does not track death of the people that have died after bein vaccinated.
The inflated numbers hurts a region’s economy that is largely dependent on tourism.
