B Vitamins?

Biologists are working to find an ecosystem-wide solution for Vitamin B-1, thiamine, deficiency in the food chain. So, the solution for us may be to make sure we get enough thiamine through supplementation.

It is important to include Vitamin B rich foods in our daily diets.

Evidence suggests thiamine insufficiency or deficiency can develop in as little as 2 wks, as its half-life in your body is 9 to 18 days.

Ideally, you can select a high-quality food-based supplement containing a broad spectrum of B vitamins to avoid creating an imbalance.

The following guidelines will also help protect or improve your thiamine status:

•Limit your sugar and refined grain intake. As noted by the World Health Organization (WHO) “Thiamine deficiency occurs where the diet consists mainly of milled white cereals, including polished rice, and wheat flour, all very poor sources of thiamine.”

Simple carbs also have anti-thiaminergic properties, and raise the thiamine requirement because thiamin is used up in the metabolism of glucose.

•Eat fermented foods — The entire B group vitamin series is produced within your gut provided you have a healthy gut microbiome. Eating Real food, ideally Organic, along with fermented foods will provide your microbiome with important fiber and beneficial bacteria to help optimize your internal vitamin B production as well.

•Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, as alcohol inhibits thiamine absorption, and frequent use of diuretics, as they will cause thiamine-loss.

•Avoid sulfite-rich foods and beverages such as non-Organic processed meats, wine and lager beer, as sulfites have anti-thiamine effects.

•Correct any suspected magnesium insufficiency or deficiency, as magnesium is required as a cofactor in the conversion of thiamine.

Daily Vitamin B intake recommendations are as follows:

For women, the recommended daily intake is:

B-1: 1.1 milligrams (mg)

1.1 milligrams (mg) B-2: 1.1 mg

1.1 mg B-3: 14 mg

14 mg B-5: 5 mg

5 mg B-6: 1.3 mg

1.3 mg biotin: 30 micrograms (mcg)

30 micrograms (mcg) folic acid: 400 mcg

400 mcg B-12: 2.4 mcg

For men, the recommended daily intake is:

B-1: 1.2 mg

1.2 mg B-2: 1.3 mg

1.3 mg B-3: 16 mg

16 mg B-5: 5 mg

5 mg B-6: 1.3 mg

1.3 mg biotin: 30 mcg

30 mcg folic acid: 400 mcg

400 mcg B-12: 2.4 mcg

Older adults and women who are pregnant require higher amounts of B vitamins.

Your doctor can provide dosage information tailored to your individual needs.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively