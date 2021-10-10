Coffee, Water and Memory

#coffee, #caffeine #water #memory

A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory.

The Key way that caffeine works is that it blocks a chemical called adenosine, which is what helps you feel awake and alert, and can also help improve memory.

Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, which is why it can be sensitive to little changes.

As little as 2% water loss can cause memory loss and weaken other cognitive functions; concentration, attention, learning, processing speed, and more.

Remember that coffee can dehydrate us, so it is important we drink water too. I drink 10ACITY it is 3XH and does not fight with my espresso.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively and Drink black coffee