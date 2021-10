#hotel #view #Italy

Rm 310, Cristallo Resort & Spa Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy

This view of the Dolomites over­looking the Valle d’Ampezzo drew me onto my balcony for long stretches each day.

I would order up scrambled eggs and berries for breakfast and prosecco before dinner and gaze out over the valley.

Sitting in the Summer breeze, I started imagining what the mountains look like in winter, then I went in Winter; they are more magical covered with snow.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!