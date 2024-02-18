Sunday, February 18, 2024
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn 2024 Bangkok Chef Charity

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mrs. Nuntiya Intralib, Jivanand Company Limited meticulously organized the 2024 Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala Luncheon. The event showcased the culinary mastery of over 30 chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, leading hotels in Bangkok and Hong Kong, and prestigious culinary academies. A sumptuous 10-course gourmet menu, expertly paired with fine wines by 32 chefs, delighted the 360 guests in attendance. All proceeds from the event will benefit hospitals under the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation, under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation is a non-profit organization established in Thailand in 2010. It was founded in memory of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 60th birthday and aims to provide medical care and support to underserved communities in Thailand.

Renowned for their glamour and philanthropic contributions, the Bangkok Chef Charity editions have consistently raised significant funds for various charitable endeavors. The 2024 event, continuing this tradition, raised funds for underprivileged hospitals in remote areas of Thailand.

Held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Royal Ballroom of the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, the prestigious event was graced by the esteemed presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Notable attendees included distinguished figures such as Charles Tango, Issaree Suwunnavid, and Dr. S. Jack Heffernan of the Knightsbridge Group, along with Chris Condon, representing Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) as a partner of Knightsbridge Group. Also present were Dr.Marnfah Ornpapat Jantarasakha, Khun Elle Supaluck Umpujh, and Celebrity Mini Chef Miss Emily Heffernan, among others.

“We are profoundly honored to have participated in this noble cause and to have witnessed the culinary brilliance displayed at the 2024 Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala Luncheon,” said Issaree Suwunnavid from Knightsbridge Group. “The collective spirit and generosity demonstrated by the community underscore the importance of supporting such initiatives, and we commend the organizers for their unwavering dedication.” said Chris Condon, CEO of ETT.

Knightsbridge Group and ETT extend their heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors and organizers for their invaluable contributions in making the event a resounding success. Special thanks are extended to Tops Wine Cellar, Jagota Brothers Trading Co., Ltd., Evian, Premium Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Lucaris, Clement Design Thailand, Knightsbridge Group, Krungthep Light Orchestra, RP Media Group, The Front Row, and Krinbourne Kommunications.

