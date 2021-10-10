Vaccine Awareness Week

#vaccine #vaccination #infection #transmission #immunity #myths #drugs #fear

“The polls show 68% of Americans do not want COVID shot mandates. They do not want to be required to show a vaccine passport in order to participate in society, enter a restaurant or a store, hold a job or go to college. There is really no appetite in this country for mandatory use of this COVID-19 vaccine” — Paul Ebeling

The COVID-19 shots are waking people up to vaccine myths, such as the idea that vaccination always prevents infection and transmission, and is the only way to achieve herd immunity. The truth is that many vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission, and vaccine-acquired immunity is typically temporary. Sometimes you do not get it at all

Over the past 18 months, the number of people asking questions about vaccine safety has grown significantly. The subscriber base to the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC)’s The Vaccine Reaction journal newspaper has increased by more than 50%

After 9/11, Congress and Big Pharma got together and passed BioShield legislation that expands liability protection for drug companies marketing pandemic drugs and vaccines in the US

The PREP Act’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is so inadequate, if you are injured by a drug or vaccine used under a public health emergency declaration, it is almost impossible to receive compensation

Health authorities and government officials have proven their incompetence during this VirusCasedemic (VCd). From the beginning, they neglected and actually prevented safe and effective treatments from being widely used, a decision that has resulted in unnecessary deaths and needless suffering

It is not the virus The People fear. The fear is the truth Big Pharma and the government want to prevent from spreading.

Have a healthy, prosperous week, Keep the Faith!