“Brave New World” — Aldous Huxley

#Huxley #dystopian #future #society #science #technology #efficiency #AI #wealth #power #control

“Huxley feared that what we love will ruin us.”— Paul Ebeling

Aldous Huxley wrote “Brave New World,” in Y 1931, it is a nightmarish vision of a future society known as the “World State,” ruled by science and efficiency, where emotions and individuality have been eradicated and personal relationships are few

When Huxley wrote the book, optimism about technological advancements were high and there was widespread belief that technology would solve many of the world’s problems. “Brave New World” demonstrates the naiveté of such hopes by showing what can happen when technology is taken to its extreme

Huxley predicted the technological capability to bypass reason and manipulate behavior through subliminal means. Today, social media platforms and search engines use sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to push certain kinds of information in front of us

Huxley’s ideas appear to have influenced the technocracy’s planning. The World Economic Forum’s 2030 agenda includes the strangely ominous dictum that “you will own nothing and be happy”

Huxley argues that in order to create the dystopian future presented in his book, you have to centralize wealth, power and control. Hence, the way to protect against it is to insist on decentralization

The video above features a Y 1958 interview of Aldous Huxley with the late CBS host Mike Wallace. It is a great glimpse from the past.

Mr. Huxley believed his world of horror was right around the corner and, today, just shy of 60 yrs later, we are starting to see is “World State” closing in around us in the form of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s transhumanist agenda and The Great Reset, designed to trap us inside a net of constant surveillance and external control.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!