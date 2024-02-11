Queen Sirikit Convention Centre QSNCC Bangkok

Queen Sirikit Convention Centre Bangkok

Bangkok, the bustling capital city of Thailand, is renowned for its vibrant culture, rich history, and modern amenities. Among its many architectural marvels stands the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, a beacon of excellence and a symbol of Thailand’s commitment to hosting world-class events.

History and Overview: Named after Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) was inaugurated in 1991. Situated in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling business district, the center spans over 65 acres of prime real estate, making it one of the largest convention centers in Asia.

Architectural Marvel: Designed by world-renowned architects, the QSNCC boasts a sleek and modern design that seamlessly blends Thai architectural elements with contemporary aesthetics. Its iconic golden roof, inspired by the graceful curves of traditional Thai architecture, symbolizes the country’s rich cultural heritage and royal legacy.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: The QSNCC is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, making it the preferred venue for a wide range of events, including conferences, exhibitions, concerts, and gala dinners. The center features:

Multiple Exhibition Halls: The QSNCC houses several spacious exhibition halls, offering flexible configurations to accommodate various event requirements. These halls are equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, including advanced lighting, sound systems, and high-speed internet connectivity. Grand Ballroom: The center’s grand ballroom exudes elegance and sophistication, making it an ideal venue for prestigious events such as formal banquets, award ceremonies, and cultural performances. With its lavish decor and impeccable service, the ballroom provides a memorable setting for any occasion. Meeting Rooms and Conference Facilities: The QSNCC offers a wide range of meeting rooms and conference facilities, catering to the needs of both small-scale meetings and large-scale conferences. These rooms are equipped with modern audiovisual equipment, ergonomic furnishings, and customizable layouts to ensure the success of any event. Outdoor Spaces: In addition to its indoor facilities, the QSNCC boasts beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces that provide a serene and picturesque backdrop for outdoor events, cocktail receptions, and networking sessions.

Commitment to Sustainability: As a responsible steward of the environment, the QSNCC is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. The center has implemented various initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, including energy-efficient lighting, waste management systems, and green building technologies.

Host to Prestigious Events: Over the years, the QSNCC has played host to a wide range of prestigious events, including international summits, trade fairs, academic conferences, and cultural exhibitions. Its reputation for excellence and world-class service has earned it accolades from event organizers and attendees alike, cementing its status as a premier venue in the region.



1. International Conferences and Summits: At the forefront of the QSNCC’s event calendar are a series of international conferences and summits that are set to attract delegates and dignitaries from across the globe. From discussions on sustainable development and climate change to dialogues on economic policy and trade relations, these conferences serve as platforms for exchanging ideas, forging partnerships, and shaping the future of key industries and sectors.

2. Trade Shows and Exhibitions: The QSNCC is also set to host a plethora of trade shows and exhibitions covering a diverse range of industries and sectors. From automotive and technology expos to fashion showcases and food festivals, these events offer businesses and entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their products and services, network with industry peers, and explore new business opportunities in the dynamic Thai market.

3. Cultural Festivals and Performances: In addition to its role as a venue for business and industry events, the QSNCC also serves as a cultural hub, hosting a variety of festivals, concerts, and performances that celebrate Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and artistic talent. From traditional Thai dance performances and classical music concerts to contemporary art exhibitions and film festivals, these events offer attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant arts and culture scene of Bangkok.

4. Gala Dinners and Award Ceremonies: Rounding out the QSNCC’s event lineup are a series of gala dinners and award ceremonies that recognize excellence and achievement across various fields and industries. From prestigious corporate galas and industry awards nights to charity fundraisers and philanthropic events, these gatherings provide a platform to celebrate success, honor achievements, and give back to the community.

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center stands as a testament to Thailand’s commitment to excellence in hospitality, technology, and sustainability. With its stunning architecture, state-of-the-art facilities, and unwavering dedication to service, the QSNCC continues to set the standard for event venues in Bangkok and beyond, welcoming guests from around the world to experience the best that Thailand has to offer.

Top Accommodation Picks for Visitors Attending Events at QSNCC

For those planning to attend an event at the prestigious Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok, finding the perfect place to stay is essential for a comfortable and convenient experience. Situated in the heart of the bustling Thai capital, the QSNCC attracts visitors from around the world, and luckily, there are several excellent accommodation options nearby to suit every preference and budget.

1. Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21: Located just a short distance from the QSNCC, the Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 offers luxurious accommodation and impeccable service. With spacious rooms, modern amenities, and stunning views of the city skyline, this hotel provides the perfect retreat for event attendees looking for comfort and convenience.

2. The Continent Hotel Bangkok: Situated in the vibrant Asoke area, The Continent Hotel Bangkok offers stylish accommodation with easy access to the QSNCC. Guests can enjoy modern rooms, rooftop dining with panoramic views, and a range of amenities designed to ensure a memorable stay. Plus, with its central location, guests can explore nearby attractions and entertainment options during their downtime.

3. Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20: Conveniently located near both the QSNCC and Sukhumvit Road, Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 offers contemporary accommodation and warm hospitality. With spacious rooms, a rooftop pool, and a range of dining options, this hotel provides a comfortable and convenient base for event attendees to relax and recharge after a day of meetings or conferences.

4. Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel: For those seeking luxury and sophistication, the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit offers a refined retreat in the heart of Bangkok. With elegant rooms, world-class dining, and a range of leisure facilities, including a spa and swimming pool, this hotel provides a haven of relaxation and indulgence for guests attending events at the QSNCC.

5. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok: Another excellent option for event attendees, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit offers modern accommodation and impeccable service. With spacious rooms, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a variety of dining options, this hotel provides a serene oasis in the midst of Bangkok’s bustling streets, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating stay.

Whether you prefer luxury and indulgence or comfort and convenience, the area surrounding the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every taste and budget. From stylish boutique hotels to world-class luxury resorts, visitors attending events at the QSNCC are spoiled for choice when it comes to finding the perfect place to stay. With its central location and proximity to Bangkok’s top attractions, staying near the QSNCC ensures a memorable and hassle-free experience for event attendees.

Top 10 Must-Do Activities in Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, the vibrant capital of Thailand, is a bustling metropolis renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant street life, and tantalizing cuisine. From ancient temples and bustling markets to modern skyscrapers and vibrant nightlife, Bangkok offers a myriad of experiences that cater to every taste and interest. Here are the top 10 things to do in Bangkok for an unforgettable visit:

1. Explore the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew: Step into Thailand’s royal past with a visit to the Grand Palace, a magnificent complex of ornate buildings and temples that once served as the residence of the Thai kings. Be sure to visit Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, located within the palace grounds, which houses the revered Emerald Buddha statue.

2. Take a Boat Tour along the Chao Phraya River: Experience Bangkok’s bustling waterways with a scenic boat tour along the Chao Phraya River. Admire the city’s iconic landmarks, such as Wat Arun (the Temple of Dawn) and the Royal Barge Museum, as you cruise past traditional stilt houses and modern skyscrapers.

3. Shop ’til You Drop at Chatuchak Weekend Market: Indulge in a shopping spree at Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the largest outdoor markets in the world. With over 15,000 stalls selling everything from clothing and accessories to handicrafts and souvenirs, this sprawling market is a shopper’s paradise.

4. Sample Street Food at Yaowarat (Chinatown): Explore Bangkok’s vibrant culinary scene with a visit to Yaowarat, the city’s bustling Chinatown district. From sizzling stir-fries and spicy seafood to delectable desserts and exotic fruits, Yaowarat offers a tantalizing array of street food stalls and local eateries to satisfy every palate.

5. Visit Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn): Marvel at the stunning beauty of Wat Arun, one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks. Climb to the top of the temple’s central prang for panoramic views of the city skyline and the Chao Phraya River, especially breathtaking at sunset.

6. Experience the Floating Markets: Immerse yourself in Bangkok’s vibrant canal culture with a visit to one of the city’s floating markets, such as Damnoen Saduak or Amphawa. Hop aboard a traditional long-tail boat and navigate through bustling waterways lined with colorful boats selling fresh produce, souvenirs, and local delicacies.

7. Discover Thai Culture at Jim Thompson House: Step into the world of Thai silk at the Jim Thompson House, a museum dedicated to the renowned American entrepreneur who revived Thailand’s silk industry in the 1950s. Explore the beautifully preserved traditional Thai houses and lush gardens, adorned with exquisite artwork and antiques.

8. Relax in Lumphini Park: Escape the hustle and bustle of the city with a leisurely stroll through Lumphini Park, Bangkok’s largest green space. Take a boat ride on the tranquil lake, join a yoga class, or simply relax and enjoy the serene surroundings amidst towering skyscrapers.

9. Indulge in a Thai Massage: Treat yourself to a traditional Thai massage at one of Bangkok’s many massage parlors and spas. Unwind with a therapeutic massage that combines acupressure, stretching, and yoga-like poses to soothe sore muscles and relax the mind.

10. Experience Bangkok’s Nightlife: Explore Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife scene with a visit to Khao San Road, Soi Cowboy, or Sukhumvit Road, where you’ll find an array of bars, clubs, and live music venues catering to every taste. Sip cocktails at rooftop bars, dance the night away at trendy nightclubs, or sample exotic cocktails at themed bars for an unforgettable night out on the town.

From cultural landmarks and culinary delights to vibrant markets and pulsating nightlife, Bangkok offers a wealth of experiences that promise to captivate and enchant visitors from around the world. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, Bangkok is a city that truly has something for everyone.

Shayne Heffernan