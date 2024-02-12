Monday, February 12, 2024
Bangkok Chef Charity 2024

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Embracing Generosity: The Significance of the Bangkok Chef Charity Gala

The Bangkok Chef Charity Gala Luncheon, now in its 11th edition, stands as a beacon of generosity and compassion, drawing together culinary luminaries, esteemed guests, and philanthropic hearts for a noble cause. Scheduled for February 17 at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, under the gracious patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, this prestigious event organized by Jivanand Company Limited promises an unforgettable culinary experience while making a profound difference in the lives of those in need.

A Culinary Extravaganza with Purpose

At the heart of the gala lies a culinary extravaganza crafted by 30 esteemed chefs, including 11 Michelin-starred restaurants, top hotels in Bangkok and Hong Kong, and leading culinary academies in Bangkok. Each chef will showcase their culinary mastery through a 10-course gourmet menu, tantalizing the taste buds of 360 esteemed guests.

Royal Rice: A Symbol of Quality and Tradition

A highlight of the event is the use of “Royal Rice” or “Khao Dawk Mali 105” (KDML 105), a variety known as “Jan Ka Pak Jasmine Rice” cultivated in Surin and Buriram provinces. Grown with organic, natural fertilizers, this rice embodies the essence of quality and tradition, symbolizing the commitment to excellence in every aspect of the gala.

Empowering Young Talent

In addition to renowned chefs, the gala provides a platform for aspiring culinary talent, with students from renowned international schools in Bangkok, led by Shrewsbury International School, participating alongside their mentors. This inclusion of young chefs underscores the commitment to nurturing the next generation of culinary excellence.

A Legacy of Giving

Since its inception in 2009, the Bangkok Chef Charity Gala has been a testament to the power of collective goodwill. Originating from a simple desire to support needy children in remote areas of Thailand, the event has evolved into a glamorous affair marked by opulent attire and sumptuous cuisine. Over the years, the gala has raised millions of baht, making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

Nuntiya Intralib is a prominent figure in the culinary world, renowned for her dedication to excellence and passion for promoting Thai cuisine on the global stage. As the managing director of Jivanand Company Limited, she plays a pivotal role in organizing the prestigious Bangkok Chef Charity Gala Luncheon, an event that brings together top chefs, esteemed guests, and philanthropists for a noble cause.

Intralib’s commitment to culinary excellence is reflected in her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering pursuit of quality. Under her leadership, the Bangkok Chef Charity Gala has grown into one of the most anticipated culinary events in Thailand, showcasing the talents of renowned chefs while raising funds for needy children in remote areas of the country.

One of the hallmarks of Intralib’s leadership is her emphasis on innovation and creativity. She constantly seeks out new ways to elevate the gala experience, whether through the inclusion of young chefs from prestigious international schools or the incorporation of traditional Thai ingredients like “Royal Rice” into the menu.

In addition to her role with the Bangkok Chef Charity Gala, Intralib is also deeply involved in promoting Thai cuisine and culture internationally. Through her work, she aims to showcase the rich diversity and flavors of Thai cuisine while fostering greater appreciation for the country’s culinary heritage.

Overall, Nuntiya Intralib’s contributions to the culinary world are immeasurable, and her dedication to excellence continues to inspire chefs and food enthusiasts alike. As she continues to spearhead initiatives that celebrate Thai cuisine and support charitable causes, her impact on the culinary landscape is sure to endure for years to come.

Looking Forward

As the Bangkok Chef Charity Gala approaches, anticipation mounts for another unforgettable evening of culinary delights and philanthropy. With the support of esteemed guests, dedicated chefs, and generous sponsors, the event is poised to surpass previous milestones, reaffirming its status as a shining example of compassion and community spirit.

The Bangkok Chef Charity Gala serves as a reminder of the transformative power of generosity and solidarity. By coming together to support those less fortunate, we not only create positive change but also foster a sense of unity and purpose that transcends boundaries. As we gather to celebrate fine cuisine and noble causes, let us embrace the spirit of giving and make a meaningful difference in the world.

The 2024 Bangkok Chef Charity is supported by generous sponsors, including Tops Wine Cellar, Evian, Jagota Brothers Trading Co., Ltd., Premium Food, Lucaris, Clement Design Thailand who has contributed specially designed jackets for all participating chefs, Knightsbridge Group, Krungthep Light Orchestra, RP Media Group and Krinbourne Kommunications.

For more information, contact Nuntiya Intralib, Managing Director, Jivanand Company Limited, tel. 085 155 6545; email: [email protected]

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

