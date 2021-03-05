Americans Should Expect Higher Service Sector Prices post-VirusCasedemic

#economy #prices #service #VirusCasedemic

America’s economy is not going back to normal post-VirusCasedemic, as economists predict higher prices and fewer options when it comes to dining out or going to see a film at the cinema.

The entertainment and service industries were among some of the hardest hit sectors by the virus chaos.

Shut downs, stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and social distancing requirements forced many service-oriented businesses to close for extended periods of time and retool their businesses to follow local rules when they could reopen.

In many states, businesses owners in the hospitality sector are still facing restrictions. But as the vaccine rollout continues and infection rates fade, economists are expecting a strong Summer. But 1 thing is clear: higher prices from the entertainment industry, restaurants and other parts of the economy are here to stay.

Thursday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -345.95 to 30924.14, NAS Comp -274.28 to 12723.49, S&P 500 -51.25 to 3768.47

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.5-B/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is now Neutral with a Bullish bias.

Russell 2000 +8.7% YTD

DJIA +1.0% YTD

S&P 500 +0.3% YTD

NAS Comp -1.3% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Employment Situation Report (NFPs) for February, the Trade Balance for January, and Consumer Credit for January, Friday.

